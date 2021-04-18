Obituary: ANNA LOUISE FOX

ANNA LOUISE

FOX, 102

March 8, 1919 – March 18, 2021

Haden , Colorado

Anna Louise Fox (called Louise) departed from this life to be with her Lord on March 18, 2021in Hayden, Colorado. She and her twin sister Lucille were born to Louise and Samuel Hale on March 8, 1919 in a log cabin on her parents’ ranch in Southern Routt County. Her parents had moved there from Denver before WW1 and filed for the homestead where the twins were born. Tragically, their mother died on April 12, 1926 in Oak Creek, and that was followed three years later by the death of their father. The older siblings were unable to take care of them, so they grew up in an orphanage in Denver called Tuckaway Home. After graduating from South High in Denver, Louise’s older brother, Clarence, invited her to work as a cook for Benton Land and Livestock Company near Burns, Colorado. There she fell in love with a lanky cowboy named Hank (Harry M. Fox). The happy couple married in Glenwood Springs on January 15, 1942. Louise and Hank ranched and raised their five children near McCoy, Colorado. In 1961 they sold their ranch and moved to a smaller place near Milner, Colorado. Hank worked for the U.S. Forest Service until his death in 1971. Louise later moved to Hayden where she spent her final years. She is survived by her five children: Jim Fox of Las Cruces, NM, Barbara Rodewald of Craig, Linda Signs of Hayden, Frank Fox of Hotchkiss, CO and Jo Ann Miller of Hayden. Her legacy also includes nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great grandson. A graveside service was held in Hayden on March 24. In lieu of flowers and in memory of her love of reading, the family requests that donations be made to the Hayden Library (also called the West Routt Library.)