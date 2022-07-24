Obituary: ANNA MARIE (VONFELDT) ROTH

ANNA MARIE (VONFELDT) ROTH

Provided Photo

June 7, 1945 – July 14, 2022

Anna Marie (VonFeldt) Roth, 77, passed away on July 14th, 2022. Born in Longmont, Colorado on June 7th, 1945 to Alfred Joseph VonFeldt and Emma Susan Stadler; Ann was raised in Fort Lupton on her familyâ€™s farm. She graduated from Fort Lupton High School in 1963. She married Don Roth on November 12th, 1966. They began operating a dairy farm in Hudson and were blessed with five children, then moved to Barnesville in 1981 and continued to raise their children while dairy farming for another 20 years.

Annâ€™s love and work ethic was apparent in every aspect of her life. She could be found feeding the cows, bailing hay, driving tractors, gardening, canning, or sewing for her family. Cooking was her love language and she took every opportunity to gather everyone around the table. On top of being an amazing cook, Ann was an excellent seamstress. She made her daughterâ€™s bridesmaids dresses, flower girl dresses, and countless other sewing projects. Ann always lent a helping hand to those she loved. Ann was a proud member of St Maryâ€™s Church. She made rosaries for the senior class and assisted with fundraisers. After nearly 50 years of running a dairy farm, Ann and Don moved to Evans in November of 2014.

Ann was steadfast in her faith in God and looked forward to seeing her loved ones in heaven, especially grandson Derek Prescott. Ann is survived by her husband; Don Roth, children; Laurie Bergquist (Bob), Cindy Rowell (Mike), Nikki Prescott (Loy), Keith Roth (Christina), Deanne Bunting (Brad), grandchildren; Beth Bergquist (Jeff Guindon), Jamie Colsrud (Brian), Brian Bergquist (Ashleigh Courts), Richele Schulte, Michaela Schulte, Blake Rowell, Justin Rowell, Jill Rowell, Jacob Rowell, Ashlee Prescott, Emalee Roth, Kyle Roth, Jayce Roth, Brendan Bunting, Brooke Bunting, Bree Bunting, Bryla Bunting, great-grandchildren; Brileigh, Peyton, Jaxon and Olivia; Siblings; James VonFeldt (Olivia), Henry VonFeldt, Daniel VonFeldt (Barbara), Cecilia Aichelman, Susan McCollam (Richard), Linda Calloway (Richard), Alfred VonFeldt (Joyce), Samuel VonFeldt, Marietta Downen (Danny) Clemens VonFeldt (Kandis Lowes), Theodore VonFeldt (Debbie).

Ann is preceded in death by her parents; Alfred VonFeldt, Emma Stadler VonFeldt, grandchild; Derek Prescott, siblings; William VonFeldt, Joseph VonFeldt, Charles VonFeldt, Mark VonFeldt, brother-in-law; Robert Aichelman, and sister-in-law; Phyllis VonFeldt.