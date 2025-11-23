Obituary: ARLENE LEBSACK FOSS

ARLENE LEBSACK FOSS

Provided Photo

February 10, 1934 – November 13, 2025

Arlene was born on February 10, 1934, and raised on a farm in the Eaton area. She graduated from Eaton High School in 1951 and attended the University of Northern Colorado Business School. She worked for United Airlines for 36 years and traveled extensively during her career.

Arlene volunteered with the Denver Zoo, the National Western Stock Show, and the Colorado Rockies. She was also a member of the Denver Broncos Quarterback Club.

After marrying Edwin (Eddie) Foss on April 14, 2012, Arlene lived in the Gill, Colorado area, where she enjoyed farm life. In 2021, she moved to Clarksville, Texas with Eddie and the family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rueben and Freda Lebsack; her sisters Laverna (Eugene) Winter and Eleanor (Floyd) Speaker; her nieces Kathryn Winter and Judy Winter; her nephew Leonard Ditter; two great-great-nephews; and her husband Eddie.

She is survived by her step-children, Diana Troudt (Kevin) and Curtis Foss (Tammy); step-grandchildren Nichalas (Jaime) Troudt, Whitney (Adlei) Carlson, Keith (Beth) Foss, and Cameron (Tobey) Foss; and ten step-great-grandchildren: Decker and Ellis Troudt; Willow, Landry, and Merit Carlson; Gabriel, Nolan, and Korben Foss; and Ava and Charlie Foss.

Arlene is also survived by her nieces Debbie (Doug) Allen, Diane Ditter and Annette (Mike) White, her nephews Leroy Winter, Bob Winter and Greg Speaker; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Allnutt Funeral Service, 6521 W. 20th Street.

The funeral service will be held Monday, November 24 at 11:00 A.M.

A reception will follow from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. at Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel.