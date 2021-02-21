Obituary: Arnold (Arnie) Fiscus

Arnold (Arnie)

Fiscus, 72

November 16, 1948 – February 11, 2021

Greeley, Colorado

Arnold (Arnie) G. Fiscus, 72, of Greeley, Colorado went home to the Lord in the early morning hours on Thursday, February 11th, 2021 in Greeley. Arnie was born on November 16, 1948 to Glen (Tex) and Dorothy (Philp) Fiscus in Sterling, Colorado. Arnie was raised on the family’s ranch north of New Raymer.

He graduated from Prairie School in 1966 and went on to receive a degree in Vocational Agriculture from Colorado State University in 1971. Arnie taught as an Ag teacher for 4 years in North Dakota and Colorado. Arnie moved on to be a farmer and rancher south of Fort Morgan, Colorado, also working as a District Seed Salesman and Health/Life Insurance Representative.

He married Cynthia Templeton in 1978. Together, they raised 2 daughters. They later divorced.

Arnie was active in the Fort Morgan Young Farmers since 1978, serving on the local Agriculture Advisory Council. He was also active with the Colorado Agricultural Leadership Program, Toastmasters, and was an FFA Alumni Life Member. Recently, he served on the Greeley Chamber of Commerce and volunteered as a wrangler at the Greeley Stampede. In 2019, the Fiscus Ranch was recognized as a Centennial Farm. He was one of the founding board members of the Friends of Raymer organization. Arnie loved to be involved and contribute to his community.

Arnie met Carolyn Branigan when she was in high school and he was in college. They reconnected in 1997. They faced the 2013 flood in Evans together, losing their home and most of their belongings. They bought a house in Greeley, where they lived until Arnie’s passing.

Arnie was deeply devoted to his two daughters. He rarely missed an activity or milestone. His fatherly devotion continued to his 8 grandkids, whom he adored. Arnie was a faithful babysitter every Friday for the past 13 years and again, rarely missed one of their many activities. Papa Arnie will surely be missed.

He is survived by his daughters Ceri (Chance) Middlemist and Lindsey (Russell) Jones; his 8 grandkids; Carolyn Branigan; Siblings Gerald (Sandy) Fiscus, Bonnie Kirschbaum, Sherril Scharf, Ralph Fiscus, Bernice Fiscus and Marsha (Dan) Clark. Arnie is predeceased by his parents Glen and Dorothy Fiscus and brother Merle Fiscus.

Memorial contributions can be mailed to Arnie Fiscus 13218 County Road 19 Fort Morgan, CO 80701.