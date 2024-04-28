Obituary: ARNOLD (ARNIE) NAIBAUER

ARNOLD (ARNIE) NAIBAUER

Provided Photo

February 21, 1942 – April 18, 2024

Arnold (Arnie) Naibauer, 82 of Eaton, CO (formerly of Merino/Sterling), passed away April 18, 2024.

He was born February 21, 1942 in Greeley, CO, the son of David and Rosie (Weiss) Naibauer. He grew up in Briggsdale, CO, until the family moved to Merino/Sterling, CO when he was a teenager. Arnie graduated from Merino high school. On June 17, 1962 he married Karen May, they were married 61 years.

Arnie kept many irons in the fire to bring home the bacon. He was a farmer & rancher on the family homestead in Merino/Sterling, traveled the country as a sales manager for American Breeder Services and ran his own bail bonds business for over 40 years. He served in the United States Army and Army Reserves in the early 1960’s.

When his children were growing up, Arnie was very active with them in 4-H and supported them when raising and showing their livestock at county fairs, Colorado State Fair and National Western Stock Show. He was an officer for Young Farmers, attended numerous Young Farmers conventions with Karen and served as the Colorado FFA treasurer.

He was an avid rodeo fan and competed as a team roper for many years. He traveled to Oklahoma and Las Vegas with various family members and friends to attend over 30 annual National Finals Rodeo events.

Arnie is survived by wife, Karen; sister, Gloria (Jerry Nestor) daughter, Sue (Jeff); son, Michael (Kelli); four grandchildren, Tyler (Lindsey) Herzog, Bailey Naibauer, Tanner (Ashley) Herzog, Bo (Lydia) Naibauer; three great grandchildren, Walker Herzog, Nash Herzog and Thomas Herzog; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents, David and Rosie, and brother Roland.

Arnie’s celebration of life will be held at 11am, Monday, April 29, 2024 at Allnutt Funeral & Cremation- Macy, 6521 W. 20th St., Greeley, Co 80634. Donations can be made to the Arnie Naibauer Memorial Fund in care of Allnutt Funeral & Cremation- Macy