Obituary: BARBARA GIECK

BARBARA GIECK

Provided Photo

May 22, 1928 – April 7, 2022

Barbara Gieck, with family by her side, passed from this life to the next on April 7th, 2022. She was born to William O. and Anna C. (Winkler) Mellen to a family made complete by her beloved sister Mary. After graduating from Calhan High School and Blair Business College, she married Ben H. “Pat” Gieck, moving to their farm/ranch in the Edison community where they raised their daughters, Sandra and Sherri. Barbara was a people-person dedicated to contributing wherever she was with a positive attitude be it church, school or 4-H activities; yet with energy ready to go dancing (when young) or prepare a meal for family and friends (always). She enjoyed the time she worked as an accountant at Norton Office Supply and then as a New Accounts Officer at Central Colorado Bank. Barbara supported the Ag industry as part of Farm Bureau and Pikes Peak & Colorado CattleWomen. She felt honored to be recognized as a Colorado CattleWoman of the Year for her leadership and promotion of beef education from school children to consumers. After her husband’s passing, she returned to town life. Though missing country friends and family, she often gave her time to First Lutheran Church and Ecumenical Services while enjoying more friends from church and YMCA exercise classes. She enthusiastically traveled with friends and family to National Beef Cook-offs, England, Hawaii, Caribbean cruises and due to her love of music, Branson, Missouri. Most of all, she cherished and made time for family who are grateful for the gift of her life and the exemplary lessons given devotedly and generously – always caring and giving to her last days. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister. She is survived by her daughters Sandra (Dick) Tanner and Sherri (Chris) Casson; grandsons Jayson and Nate; great granddaughter Kaleigh; brother-in-law Jack Caussin; a number of dear nieces and nephews and treasured nine-decade long friend Susan Houtchens. Memorial services will be at First Lutheran Church on July 1st, 2022 at 2:00pm. Also live-streamed and made available later at YouTube.com – First Lutheran Church Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lutheran Hour Ministries http://www.lhm.org/gives or to Edison Fire Protection District; PO Box 185; Yoder, CO 80864. For more information, please visit http://www.Swan-Law.com .