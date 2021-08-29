Obituary: BARBARA GREYSON (MILLER) HILL

BARBARA GREYSON (MILLER) HILL

BARBARA

GREYSON (MILLER) HILL, 84

September 6, 1936 – August 20, 2021

Molina, Colorado

Barbara Greyson (Miller) Hill passed away quietly at home in Molina, Colorado on Friday, August 20, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimers. She is survived by her daughters Tammy Clark (Justin Clark) and Tania Hill-Carroll (Shannon Carroll).

Barbara was born on September 6, 1936 in Denver Colorado to Hugh and Esther Miller. She had an older sister, Betty Anne and a younger sister, Bevalea Ruth. The family lived in Las Animas and then Elizabeth, CO until World War II when they moved to Denver while her father was stationed in Germany. After the war, they moved to Limon, CO to a wheat and cattle operation. When she was 12, the family moved to Edwards, CO where she met William Hill. After several years, the family moved to Ogden, Utah where Barbara graduated from Ogden High School.

Barbara went on to attend Colorado State University. There she participated in Haylofters – the square dance exhibition team and graduated in 1959 with a double major in Home Economics and Occupational Therapy. After passing her national exams, she began her career as an Occupational Therapist in Pueblo, CO.

She married William R Hill in February, 1961. They moved to Denver where she worked at Denver General Hospital for three years. They then moved to Grand Junction for a short time. They purchased their ranch in Mesa in 1964 during which time she worked at the State Home and Training School with Cerebral Palsy children.

Her first daughter, Tamera Greyson was born in 1972 and her second daughter Tania Willeen arrived in 1979. During these years, Barbara stayed at home to raise her children and help with the ranch where they raised registered cattle. She excelled at making a home for her family.

She became a Reading Teacher at Life Academy, helping students who struggled with academic skills. She continued working there until 1992. After that she became a reading aid in the Title 1 program at Plateau Valley School where she stayed until she retired.

Barbara loved to spend time with her family, ride her horses, watch her birds, play the piano and spend time with nature. She was an amazing wife, mother, teacher, and friend. She loved the Lord and her church family. She will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Celebration for Barbara and Bill Hill is planned for Sunday, August 29th at 1:00 pm at the Molina Baptist Church. All are welcome to attend.