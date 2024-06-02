Obituary: BARBARA JEAN EPLER

BARBARA JEAN EPLER

Provided Photo

– May 26, 2024

Barbara Jean Epler, 91, a longtime resident of Hillsdale, Wyoming, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 26, 2024, following a brief illness with pancreatic cancer. Born the youngest of twelve siblings, Barbara’s life was marked by her love, curiosity, and commitment to her family and community.

Barbara farmed and ranched in Hillsdale with her husband, Harry L. Epler, and their three sons, Casey, Alan, and Curt. A lifelong learner, Barbara became a Reiki master, a master gardener, a jeweler, and collector.

Her commitment to her community was remarkable. Barbara played the piano at the Hillsdale Methodist Church for many years and was a vital part of the vacation Bible school. As a leader in 4-H, she mentored countless young people, sharing her wisdom and fostering their growth. Her spirituality was a cornerstone of her life, providing her with strength, comfort, and insight.

Barbara was known for her generous spirit and warm heart. She was a giver in every sense, always ready with love, energy, understanding, or encouragement. Her impact on her family and community was profound, and her legacy of kindness will continue to inspire those who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Epler, her parents, Tony (Antionette Babette) Brambora Federer (emigrated from Bohemia-Czechoslovakia) and John Federer, and her eleven siblings: Francis “Fran,” Walter, Ruth, Lydia, Johnny, Doris, Esther, Alice Mae “Betty,” James “Jim,” Kenneth “Tuffy,” Melvin “Bud,” and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Barbara is survived by: sons Casey (Bonnie) Epler, Alan Epler, and Curt (Patty) Epler; Rex (Cindy) Dolan; her grandchildren Reba Epler, Rhett Epler, Lani Epler, Harry Epler, Ali Epler, Paige (Cody) Anderson, Justin Dolan, Kristen Dolan Wendt, and Brian (Eryn) Dolan; her seventeen great-grandchildren, and nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 4 p.m. at the Hillsdale Methodist Church Community Center, 1474 Markley Ave, Hillsdale, WY 82060, with a reception to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillsdale Methodist Church, in honor of Barbara’s lifelong dedication to her faith and community.