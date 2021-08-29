Obituary: BERNARD BECKIUS

BERNARD BECKIUS

BERNARD

BECKIUS, 73

August 20, 1947 – July 8, 2021

Keystone , Nebraska

Bernard Beckius, age 73, of Keystone, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at his home in Keystone, NE.

Visitation was held Monday, July 12, 2021 at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, in Ogallala, Nebraska.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the United Methodist Church, in Ogallala, with Rev. Chuck Rager, officiating. Interment was at the Ogallala Cemetery .

Memorials are suggested to the Paxton Legion Post 303, Keystone Lemoyne Fire Department, Ogallala United Methodist Church, or OES Star Dogs of Nebraska Inc.

Online condolences may be sent by going to http://www.drauckerfh.com.by clicking on the share a memory button. Funeral Services will be lived streamed from www. methodistchurchogallala.com

Draucker Funeral Home of Ogallala is entrusted with arrangements.