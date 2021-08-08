Obituary: Bernard Beckuis

Bernard Beckuis

Provided Photo

Bernard Beckuis, 73

August 20, 1947 – July 8, 2021

Keystone, NE

Bernard Beckius, age 73, of Keystone, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at his home in Keystone, NE.

Visitation was held Monday,

July 12, 2021 at Draucker

Funeral Home Chapel,

in Ogallala, Nebraska.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the United Methodist Church, in Ogallala, with Rev. Chuck Rager, officiating.

Interment was at the Ogallala Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Paxton Legion Post 303,

Keystone Lemoyne Fire Department, Ogallala United

Methodist Church, or OES Star Dogs of Nebraska Inc.

Funeral Services will be lived streamed from

http://www.methodistchurchogallala.com

