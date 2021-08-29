Obituary: BERNETTA MAE CHARLESWORTH

BERNETTA MAE CHARLESWORTH

Provided Photo

BERNETTA MAE CHARLESWORTH, 87

March 6, 1934 – August 23, 2021

Collbran, Colorado

On behalf of the Charlesworth family we would like to share the news of Bernetta’s passing on August 23, 2021 at the Aspen Ridge Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.

A wife, a mother, a grandmother, a sister, and a friend. Bernetta passed on as she lived, with dignity, courage, tranquility and grace, surrounded by her family that loved her dearly. Our family has never been more proud of our beautiful matriarch.

Bernetta was born on March 6, 1934 in Collbran, Colorado on March 6, 1934 from the union of Leo and Vivian Webb. She graduated from the Plateau Valley High School. She married Curtis Charlesworth in Collbran on September 28, 1952. She was a bookkeeper and homemaker.

Bernetta leaves behind her husband of sixty-eight years, Curtis Charlesworth of Collbran, Colorado, two daughters, Doris (Billy) Walck of Montrose, Colorado, Toni Charlesworth of Denver, Colorado, a sister, Mildred Heath of Denver, Colorado, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers Harold and Maitland.

In celebration of Bernetta’s life, we will be gathering at Eagalite Cemetery on August 27, 2021 at 4:00 PM for a short remembrance.

Friends and family may leave their condolences at http://www.martinmortuary.com