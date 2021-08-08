Obituary: BETTY JEAN FORD CASTER

BETTY JEAN FORD CASTER

Provided Photo

BETTY JEAN

FORD CASTER, 93

October 20, 1927 – August 25, 2021

Fort Morgan, Colorado

Betty Jean Ford Castor was born to Ralph Ford and Bertha Gunthert Ford on October 20, 1927 in Sterling Colorado. She passed away on July 25, 2021 at the Valley View Villa Care Center at the age of 93.

Betty was raised on a ranch northeast of Stoneham and attended grade school. In 1938 the family moved to a ranch five miles south of Buckingham and Betty graduated from high school in 1945. She married Delbert Castor on February 14, 1950. They raised four children on a farm near Buckingham. Due to poor health, Betty spent considerable time near the front range at various health facilities and spent the last five years at the Valley View Villa Care Center in Ft. Morgan. She enjoyed cooking for her family and all of the hired hands, especially during wheat harvest and the cattle drives. Her most treasure times in life were raising her four children and attending school activities for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Mona Castor of South Beach, OR, Wade Castor and Lori Null of Ft. Morgan, and Todd Castor of Weldona; ten grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents (Ralph and Bertha Ford), one sister (Bonnie Blair), and two brothers (John and Joe Ford).

A memorial service to honor Betty will be held at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Ft. Morgan on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:00 am with interment at the Ft. Morgan Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Country Steakout in Ft. Morgan after the graveside services.