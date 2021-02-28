Obituary: Beulah Mae Ruggles

Beulah Mae Ruggles

Beulah “Mae” Ruggles passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on February 2nd, 2021. Mae was born on August 10, 1931 in Jamestown, ND to Ella Irene Wood, who later married Orvin Gallea. They moved to Brush, CO her junior year and she graduated from Brush High School in 1949. In 1947, she met her husband, Richard Gene Ruggles and they were married on August 15th, 1954. Mae and Gene had twin daughters Jaylene and Jolene and another daughter Andrea. Jolene passed away as an infant. She attended nursing school at Presbyterian St. Luke’s in Denver, CO, and her 57 year nursing career was at East Morgan County Hospital including Director of Nurses. She was a Brush School Board member, church council member at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brush, received the Florence Nightingale Award for nursing excellence, and was a Morgan County 4-H horse superintendent.

Mae loved and cherished the friendships made through playing bridge, bowling, the bell choir at church, ice fishing and dancing. She loved meeting new people and made friends wherever she went. Mae was the biggest fan to all her grandchildren. You could always find her at horse shows, volleyball games, track meets, and any other function that they participated in.

She was preceded in death by her parents Orvin and Irene Gallea and her in-laws John and Bertha Ruggles, and her daughter Jolene Ruggles. She is survived by her husband Richard Gene Ruggles, her daughters Jaylene(Lane) Evans and Andrea(David) Strand, her grandchildren Kelly Florian, Dustin(Whitney) Evans, Barry Strand, Michaela(Thomas) Perez, Jenna(Brent) Westhoff, and Jessie(Chris) Bustos, and her beloved great grandchildren Stetson, Acen, Briar, and Kai Evans, Eliana Perez, William Bustos, and Banks Westhoff, her brother Virgil(Donna) Wood and her many nieces and nephews and their families.

The family plans to have an outdoor memorial service on April 24, 2021, at the Brush Memorial Cemetery.