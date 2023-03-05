Obituary: BEVERLY J. JOHNSON

BEVERLY J. JOHNSON

Provided Photo

September 29, 1925 – February 18, 2023

Beverly J. Johnson, 97 of Sterling, Colorado passed to her eternal home on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Viewing will be held from 1 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, with family to receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 2, at Sunset Memorial Gardens followed by a celebration of Beverly’s life at 12:30 p.m. at Sterling Church of the Nazarene with Chaplain Dee Walker officiating.

Beverly Grauberger Johnson was born September 29, 1925, to Harry and Alice Barnes Grauberger in Sterling Colorado. She shared her childhood with sisters Shirley, Joanne, and Patricia, and a brother, Leland, also made life interesting.

Beverly met Lorin Calvert Johnson while in their early teens. They married in 1946 while Cal was serving in the US Army. Three sons grew up in their home: Neil, Lorin, and Brent. The happiness of home life included involvement in the Evangelical United Brethren Church and later the Church of the Nazarene.

Beverly was active in Sterling Christian Women’s Club, its Bible studies, and prayer groups, the Cooperating Ministries of Sterling churches and she also served as volunteer outlooks. She was also active in Rural Letter Carrier Women’s association while Cal was involved in the Local, State and National Rural Letter Carriers Association.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, David Benjamin, and her husband of 74 years, Cal; her parents, and her siblings and their husbands.

Beverly is survived by her son Neil and wife, Cindy, from Littleton and their son, David and his wife, Cindy, and two adult children, Cassie and Jeramiah, her son Lorin and wife, Debbie, of Parker and their children; Sarah Baker and her husband Tim with children, Liam and Elizabeth; Daniel and wife, Kat, and children, Kai and Tristan; Alicia and her husband, Jason, and son, Brendan; Angela and her husband, Evan, and daughter, Shelby; Brent and wife, Anita, of Oklahoma City; their children, Sharon; Phillip and wife, Tiffany and children, Gavin, Hayden, Kelsie, and Miles; and Clinton.