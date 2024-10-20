Obituary: BEVERLY JANE KNUFFKE

BEVERLY JANE KNUFFKE

Provided Photo

June 11, 1960 – October 3, 2024

Beverly Jane Knuffke, beloved wife, mother, and “Gamma,” passed away peacefully on October 3rd at the vibrant age of 64. She leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and joy that will continue to inspire all who knew her.

Janie was born on June 11, 1960, in Martinsville, Indiana. She dedicated her life to her family, always putting their needs first while maintaining a successful career as a consultant and executive assistant. Her professional acumen was matched only by her zest for life outside of work.

Janie took great pleasure in spending time outdoors, nurturing her many plants and flowers, fishing, camping, and bowling. However, her greatest delight came from chasing after all of her boys and supporting them in their ever-changing weekly endeavors.

As a mother, Janie was a pillar of strength, support, and nurture. She instilled strong values in both of her sons through unwavering guidance and a deep sense of integrity. Her role as “Gamma” brought her immense joy, and she cherished every moment spent with her beloved grandson, Doren, affectionately known as her “Butterbean.”

Janie was a devoted and loving wife. Her love was not just spoken but demonstrated in every act of care. Her marriage was a true partnership built on love, passion, honesty, trust, and respect, filled with shared laughter and a profound sense of unity.

Janie is survived by her husband, Tom Haren; son, Matt Rogers; stepsons Michael and Jacob Haren; grandson, Doren; and brothers, Steve and Billy. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy; son, Chris; and brother, David. Janie will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched with her warmth and kindness.

Janie’s spirit, love, and the countless lives she touched will forever be her living legacy.

There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, October 26th, at 2:00 PM

Rush Event Center, 1112 40th Street, Evans, Colorado 80620

Information: 970-535-9318