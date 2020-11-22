Obituary: BEVERLY RUTH GROVES

BEVERLY RUTH GROVES

BEVERLY RUTH

GROVES, 92

October 26, 1928 – November 11, 2020

Greeley, Colorado

Beverly Ruth Groves passed peacefully on the evening of November 11th at UC Health Hospital in Greeley. Beverly was born to Ellis and Dorothy Hobbs on October 26, 1928 in Fort Morgan Colorado. She was the oldest of three children and lived her entire life in Colorado. She attended her first three years of grade school in one room country schools near Wiggins. She then attended Wiggins schools through her sophomore year.

She spent three summers participating in the Colorado State College of Education marching band and music program on a music scholarship that she earned playing the clarinet. During this time, she also played in a dance band, playing for community events. After graduating from Greeley High School in 1946, she attended nurses training for a short time. In 1948 she met and married her best friend and husband Harold Groves, a union lasting nearly 64 years. Along with raising four children, she worked side by side with her husband, farming and ranching in the Orchard, Wiggins, and finally Iliff communities until their retirement in 1979. During this time she was involved in Extension Homemakers clubs, judging 4-H cooking projects at various County and State Fairs, and was a partner in a wedding cake and catering business. She spent her retirement years with a new career in Real Estate, retiring in 2010 at the age of 82.

Throughout her life she enjoyed attending various social events and club memberships, coffee groups, traveling, playing cards, bowling, and attending her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s sporting and music events. Most importantly, she enjoyed time spent with family and good friends.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brothers Ernest Hobbs and Donald Hobbs.

She is survived by her son Dave Groves, daughters Mary (Jim) Roberts and Lois (Marlan) Croissant all of Windsor, and daughter Doris Dennehy of Platteville. Also survived by grandchildren, Travis (Jamie) Groves, Paul Groves, Colin (Anna) Roberts, Tyler (Heather) Roberts, Luke (Crystal) Croissant, Matt Croissant, Shawn Younger, Shayna (Brett) Samber, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation and Celebration of Life service was held November 20, 2020 followed by. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials remembering Beverly may be made to Pathways in Weld County, Weld County Food Bank, or charity of choice. Friends may send condolences at http://www.AdamsonCares.com.