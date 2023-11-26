Obituary: BILLIE RUSSELL MCKEE

BILLIE RUSSELL MCKEE

January 15, 1930 – November 16, 2023

Dad was born on January 15, 1930, in Protection, Kansas. While the McKee family was on route to Brigsdale, Colorado. He died November 16, 2023 in Rawlins, Wyoming. He was 93 years old and we all called him Grampy.

He grew up on the family ranch near Grover, Colorado. In 1948, the family bought a ranch in Elk Mountain, Wyoming. He graduated from Elk Mountain High School in 1949.

Dad met our mom, Barbara Jean Young, on July 4th, 1948 at the Greeley Stampede and Rodeo. He was a contestant in the bull riding competition. They married on March 4,1951, in Parker, Colorado. They were married for 50 years until the death of mom in 2002.

In 1951, Dad was drafted into the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1953. He was stationed at Ft. Lewis in Tacoma, Washington where he was a USDA meat inspector. While living in Washington, he continued to compete in bull riding where he met and made many lifelong friends.

It was the day after Thanksgiving in 1954, when Dad and Mom moved to the Scott place above Savery, Wyoming. The Little Snake River Valley was home for the next 70 years.

In the early 1960’s, Dad and Mom owned Cross 5 Rodeo Company. Their quality bucking stock was selected for the National Finals Rodeo held in Los Angeles, Dallas, and Oklahoma City. Dad said it wasn’t very profitable, but he made good friends and had fond memories from those times. In 2017, he was honored to be selected as one of the first members of the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Not only was Dad a cowboy; he was also a hard working rancher. For over 60 years he ran cattle and put a lot of miles on horseback. Throughout the years he was lucky enough to own some good horses, his personal favorites were Sifter and the Gooch.

Dad lived his life with purpose and on his own terms. He would often comment that he had led a good life. If you knew our dad, you knew the kind of man he was.

He loved the land, horses, cattle, and our mom’s cooking. He always had a story to share and enjoyed visiting with family and friends, especially on the phone.

He was preceded in death by wife Barbara, parents Clyde and Lottie Mckee, brothers Pete, Bob, and Al Mckee, and sisters Hazel Larson, Helen Addison, Charlotte Orton, and Dixie Johnson.

He is survived by his sister Blanche Gunderson. Children Sally Jolley, Ned, Tom and Joe Mckee, Susie Sheehan, and Lisa Hollembeak. Nine grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and special friend Marion Totchky.

Services will be held at 1:00 on Tuesday, November 21 in Baggs, Wyoming at the Valley Community Center.

Come all, “Plaided and plumed in tartan”….in honor of dad wear your plaid or checkered shirt.