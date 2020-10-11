Obituary: Billy Dean “Bud” Paddock

Billy Dean "Bud" Paddock

Provided Photo

Billy Dean “Bud” Paddock, 89

April 14, 1931 – September 23, 2020

Colorado Springs, CO

It is with sad hearts that we announce that Bud died September 23, 2020 at Bear Creek Memory Care. Bud was born on April 14, 1931 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to William Lawrence and Irma Paddock. He grew up in Rush, Colorado, and graduated from Miami-Yoder High School. After high school, Bud joined the Air Force, and served in Korea during the Korean War. After returning home he worked on the family dairy and ranch, and at the United States Postal Service. Bud married his wife, Ramona, on April 30, 1965. He was active in the community, and served on many boards including the Pikes Peak Credit Union, the Black Squirrel Water Board, and Mountain View Electric Association for 47 years. He also belonged to the Ramah Masonic Lodge for many years, and was a past Master.

Bud was pre-deceased by both parents, his wife, his sisters, Mary Lou Niebrugge, and Jeannie Royston, brothers, Donald Paddock, and Delbert Paddock. He is survived by sister, Eula Mae Skupa, brother, Jack Paddock, son, Kevin (Becky) Paddock, daughter, Susan (Ron) VanDerWege, son, Stuart (Shannon) Paddock, 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by everyone.

A private family service will be held on October 9, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. The service will be live streamed on Swan Law Funeral Directors Facebook page. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.