Obituary: BILLY K. KELLEY

BILLY K. KELLEY

November 14, 1931 – September 18, 2022

Billy K. Kelley, age 90, of Longmont died Sunday September 18, 2022 at Atria Assisted Living Center.

Billy was born in Dyersburg, Tenn on November 14, 1931 and grew up on the family farm. He was active in FFA during his high school years and showed Duroc hogs in local county fairs and State Fairs, winning many champion ribbons with his projects. When he sold his hog herd, he gave the money to his mother so she could purchase the living room furniture she had not been able to afford.

He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951, proudly serving his country for 10 years before being honorably discharged in 1961. It was while on a weekend pass from his base in Cheyenne, Wyoming that he met his wife-to-be (JoAnne Thomas) at the Elitch Gardens dance pavilion. His service duty included stationing in Okinawa.

He married JoAnne Thomas of Longmont on January 24, 1952 . They settled in Hygiene at the end of his military service and started farming again. He further supported his family with various other jobs including as an insurance agent, railroad brakeman, and manufacturing. In 1967 he went to work for IBM, filling many duties ranging from warehousing, inventory control, to Global Distribution Specialist. He retired from IBM in 1991 and returned to his other passions which were raising hogs for several more years, fishing, hunting, and gardening. At one time his garden was an acre of gladiolas. Some of his favorite times were spent with family and grand-kids, and outdoor activities with his buddies Lyle, Jerry, and Marvin.

Billy is survived by one brother Gene Paul (Jane) Kelley of N. Carolina; two daughters, Karen (Rich) Hamilton of Berthoud and Anne (Fred) Miller of Longmont; two sons, Michael Kelley of Longmont and David (Cindy) Kelley of Longmont; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnne, on Nov 18, 2014; his son Ronald Kelley and grandson Jeffrey Kelley; three sisters and three brothers. His parents were William and Ola Bee (Palmer) Kelley.

No visitation is scheduled. Services will be at 10:00 am Friday, October 14, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church in Longmont, with Pastor Lane Hardy officiating. Cremation burial will be at Foothills Gardens of Memory Cemetery with full military honors provided my American Legion Post 32 of Longmont.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tru Community Care Hospice c/o Carroll-Lewellen Funeral & Cremation Services, 503 Terry St., Longmont, 80501.