Obituary: Bonnie Marshall

Bonnie Marshall, 86 June 3, 1934 – July 17, 2020 Ft. Morgan , Colorado Bonnie June Marshall, 86, Ft. Morgan

Went to be with her Lord and Savor July 17, 2020 at Spring Creek Nursing Facility in Ft. Collins, Colo. Born June 3rd, 1934 to Cecil and Doris Payne in Akron, Colo. Bonnie was the oldest of 6 children.

She is survived by son Donald of Wiggins, Co., Becky Sue Marshall-Hanson of LaSalle, Co. 7 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, Richard Payne of Lake Havasu, Ariz., Bill Payne of Bovey, Minn., sister Claudine Holgate of Grand Junction, Co.

Bonnie was preceded in death by husband of 34 years, David Marshall, husband Bill Cook, infant son Dennis Leroy, daughter Barbara Jean Marshall, grandson Coty Griffith, and great grandson Chance Trusty. Her parents, sisters Yvonne (Sis) Freeman and Darlene Blank.