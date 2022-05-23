Obituary: BONNIE MARY ELIZABETH CONKLIN McDONALD

BONNIE MARY ELIZABETH CONKLIN McDONALD

October 14, 1940 – May 8, 2022

Bonnie McDonald of Loveland, CO sadly passed away on May 8 at the age of 81, after a long battle of cancer of more than 12 years. Born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, she was the daughter of Harold and Dolly Conklin, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her two sisters, Donna Minton of Bethany Beach, Delaware, and Susan Conklin of Sunnyvale, California, as well as her three children, Jill English, Gill, Colorado, Dr. Ginger Frederiksen, Pueblo, Colorado, and Guy McDonald, Eaton, Colorado. Her greatest joys were her six grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

After graduating from high school, Bonnie attended Sir George Williams College in Montreal. Later, she studied to be an X-Ray Technician at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, also in Montreal. In 1960, she joined United Airlines as a Stewardess and moved to the U.S. Five years later, she married the love of her life, Dale Richard McDonald

of Sterling, Colorado, where they resided for many years.

Bonnie built a successful travel agency in Sterling, Colorado, “Travel Trails.” She also created a gift basket company in Berthoud, Colorado, “The Pantry Shelf,” and founded a shuttle service in Sterling, “Dashabout Airport Shuttle Service.” In Virginia, Bonnie counseled teenagers in substance abuse recovery.

Bonnie enjoyed ice skating, swimming, skiing, and played tennis regularly, even in the winter indoors, well into her late 70’s. She was an avid skier and taught children skiing at Loveland Basin, Colorado. Many hours were spent with the family skiing, moto-cross, and on the road again with the horses. She was a Volunteer Coordinator for the American Cancer Society, a volunteer for SAINT, as well as a volunteer for McKee Hospital, and the Republican Women’s Society. She worked for Loveland Ford part time, driving many miles for them. She was always active, always kept busy, and never gave up. She loved stylish fashions and decorating, and always looked good. She was a true friend. Bonnie’s main joys were her grandchildren, tennis, reading, pottery, playing bridge, visiting her sisters regularly in California and Delaware, and especially cooking and watching the Broncos.

She was a happy, productive, caring, sharing woman. After flying with United Airlines, she is now flying with God. He wanted her. He set her free, but she will always be part of us.

She will be sadly missed by her family, and her many friends.

The family wishes memorial contributions be made to https://www.honservice.org/programs/overview.html