Obituary: Brian Kocerha

Brian Kocerha

Provided Photo

January 28, 1957 – December 8, 2021

Lifelong Colorado resident, Brian Allen Kocerha passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Parker Adventist Hospital at the age of 64.

Brian was born on January 28, 1957 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Clarence Kocerha and Frances Vernon. He lived in Calhan for 3 years after he was born, was a resident of Elbert for 51 years before settling in Kiowa for the last 10 years.

He attended Northeastern Junior College after high school obtaining his degree in Agriculture.

Brian had a love for polka and country music, loved to dance, and met his wife Nancy of 35 years, dancing at Cowboys. They married on May 6, 1988 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

He was a lifelong farmer and rancher; never quite able to give up even while working full-time for HEI Civil the last 17 years. Brian was active in his community throughout his life, having served as a volunteer firefighter for Elbert, President of Elbert Fire Board, President of the Pikes Peak Co-op, and President of the Elbert Alumni Association. He coached pee wee basketball at Elbert and was active in 4-H. “papa” loved family and absolutely adored his grandchildren; they were his pride and joy. He could never get enough visiting time in, it didn’t matter who you were, he always had a story to share, a joke to tell, words of wisdom, and a listening ear.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Clarence and Frances and his grandparents; John and Mary.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Nancy of Kiowa, Colorado, his children; Keith Anderson of Burlington, Wisconsin, Kendra Anderson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Veronica Anderson of Elbert, Colorado, Kelli (Kocerha) Myers of Clarksville, Tennessee, Michael (Audrey) Kocerha of Lochbuie, Colorado. His grandchildren: Ricky Reynolds, Lucia and Tralina Rocha, Roy and Cami Jo Anderson, Penelope “PJ” Anderson, and Eric Kocerha. His siblings: Glenna (Kenneth) Eldringhoff of Elbert, Colorado, Richard (Judy) Kocerha of Calhan, Colorado, Mary (Charlie) Taylor of Poynette, Wisconsin, Janet (Ted) Ellis of Crown Point, Indiana, and Terry Kocerha of Castle Rock, Colorado. Also surviving him are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family via Venmo username: NKocerha.