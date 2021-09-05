Obituary: BRIAN SCOTT ALLMER

BRIAN SCOTT ALLMER

Provided Photo

BRIAN SCOTT

ALLMER, 55

June 27, 1966 – August 26, 2021

Briggsdale, Colorado

Brian Scott Allmer, 55, of Briggsdale, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Greeley. He was born June 27, 1966 in Greeley, CO to Floyd and Lillian Christine (Dye) Allmer. He lived in Broomfield, CO until the age of 5 and then moved to the Centennial family farm just outside of the small and wonderful community of Briggsdale, CO where he attended Briggsdale High School and he met his beautiful wife & the love of his life, Connie Jean Hart, and they then graduated 2/5ths of their graduating class in 1984.

They were married on September 20, 1986 and celebrated 34 years of life together. They raised two amazing children and took in 9 foreign exchange students from Germany and Iceland over the course of 6 years. Brian believed heavily in the investment of the youth of the world, our nation, our state and our local communities. His countless hours and unsurpassed dedication to the success of this insurmountable and noble task he took on with great pride and heart. The numerous individuals he impacted in his wake is simply unfathomable.

Brian was always involved in agriculture; managing the family farm, working at Lextron Animal Health, Colorado Equipment and then for 1010 KSIR radio. He was a trailblazer in ag radio, creating The BARN™ (Brian Allmer Radio Network), FarmCast Radio™, and Colorado Ag News Network™. He participated in FFA and 4-H as a youth and continued supporting those organizations professionally throughout his life. Brian was a member of the National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB), the Colorado FFA Foundation, the Colorado 4H Foundation, the Colorado Farm Show Committee, 1867 Club Board Member, Denver Ag & Livestock Club Member, the Weld County Fair Board, the Briggsdale FFA Advisory Council, Briggsdale 4H Club Beef Leader & Founder / Coordinator of the Briggsdale Classic (Memorial of sister Harlene) Open Jackpot Show to just name a few. He also supported CHSAA through broadcasting, events and benefits.

He was a great man who loved his family fiercely, a dedicated friend, and an asset to the agriculture community. He had an eye on the greater good and never backed down from a fight. He was a giant and a legend in the industry. Much like his hero John Wayne, ‘a man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do.’ Moreover, he was a man of great faith and they attended Upper Room Ministries. He firmly believed it ‘was always important to take time out of his day to tend to what mattered most’. He had a knack for making everyone he met feel super special and that they were important.

Thankful to have shared his life include his wife, Connie Allmer; children, Samantha (Nate) Munson; three grandchildren and Tucker Allmer (fiance Lindsay Miller); mother, Lillian Allmer; brothers and sister Gerald Allmer, Steve (Penny) Allmer and Brenda Durland; uncles and aunts, Duane, Bonnie and Eddie Durland, Arlene Neese; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Floyd, stepfather Charlie Durland, sister Harlene Fiscus and sister Jennifer Durland.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Adamson. Life Celebration to be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Island Grove Event Center, 501 N. 14th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631. Memorial gifts may be made to “Brian Allmer Memorial Ag Media Scholarship Fund” in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.