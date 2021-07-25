Obituary: BRUCE M. WADDLE

BRUCE M. WADDLE

BRUCE M.

WADDLE, 91

October 11, 1929 – January 21, 2021

Fort Collins, Colorado

Bruce M. Waddle passed away January 21, 2021. The family would like to invite friends to a memorial service on August 2, 2021 at 11:00 at the Howe Mortuary, 439 Coffman Street, Longmont, CO 80501. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/longmont-co/bruce-waddle-10270689

for more information and to leave a message for Bruce’s family.