Obituary: BRUCE M. WADDLE
BRUCE M.
WADDLE, 91
October 11, 1929 – January 21, 2021
Fort Collins, Colorado
Bruce M. Waddle passed away January 21, 2021. The family would like to invite friends to a memorial service on August 2, 2021 at 11:00 at the Howe Mortuary, 439 Coffman Street, Longmont, CO 80501. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/longmont-co/bruce-waddle-10270689
for more information and to leave a message for Bruce’s family.
