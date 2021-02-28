Obituary: BRUCE MARION WADDLE

BRUCE MARION WADDLE

Provided Photo

BRUCE MARION WADDLE, 91

October 11, 1929 – January 21, 2021

Fort Collins, Colorado

Bruce Marion Waddle, of Fort Collins, CO, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021. He was 91 years old

Bruce was born on October 11, 1929 in Kearney, NE to C. Ray and Marion (Craig) Waddle. He grew up in Lincoln, NE, along with his three brothers, Craig, Boyd, and Howard. Bruce graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948.

On December 20, 1948, Bruce married the love of his life, Beverly J. Hock. They were married for 72 years. Together, Bruce and Beverly brought four beautiful children into the world; three sons and one daughter. The family moved from Lakewood, CO to Longmont, CO in 1963. Bruce was a loving husband and father whose family meant so much to him.

For much of his working life, Bruce was a Businessman who built and owned Waddle Engraving, Inc., which made engraved nameplates and later Waddle Manufacturing, Inc. which manufactured instrument panels. When they moved to Longmont, he also started raising Charolais cattle before changing to Limousin. He was founding member Number 3 of the North American Limousin Foundation. He served several terms on the board of directors (1968-1971 and 1984-1991) and was President in 1989-1990. He was also one of the original members of the Colorado Limousin Assoc. where he served as several different officers over the years. He was a member of National Western Stock Show and served on several committees over the years. He loved golf and traveling. Bruce enjoyed his work and loved his family.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

Bruce was loved and will be missed by his loving wife, Beverly Waddle; his sons, Bruce W. Waddle (Marci), Randall S. Waddle (Regan), and Bradley K. Waddle (Janet); his daughter, Debra L. Griffith (John); his nine grandchildren, Braden Waddle, Sean Waddle, Paul Griffith (Amanda), Katie Griffith Giger (Jamie), Amy Griffith Kim (James), Carrie Waddle Gardner (Will), Zachary Waddle (Tara), Dustin Waddle (Shaunda), and Dexter Waddle (Corina); and by his fourteen great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held later this summer. Please visit http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com for more information and to leave a message for Bruce’s family.