Obituary: Bryan Kroeger

Bryan Kroeger

Provided Photo

September 4, 1963 – January 29, 2023

Bryan William Kroeger was born September 4, 1963 in Wray, Colorado to Lawrence and Donna (McCauley) Kroeger. Bryan entered into the loving arms of Jesus at Melissa Memorial Hospital on January 29, 2023.

Bryan‘s early years were lived in the sandhills of Wray, Colorado at the Alvin store until the age of five and then the family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado. The family then moved to Paoli, Colorado where Bryan attended high school in Haxtun, Colorado and graduated in 1981. So many fun memories and stories were shared over the years of him being a Haxtun Fightin’ Bulldog.

After high school, Bryan went to the National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo, Ohio. He later went to Frontier School of the Bible in LaGrange, Wyoming. From there Bryan was led to minister to those with grieving hearts and achieved getting his certification in funeral service. He had many other achievements through his life as well with one of his most cherished being the Chaplin (Chappy) for the fire department.

Bryan married Margo Ensminger in 1983 and to this union Kassie Reka was born in 1988 and Kendall William in 1990. In 1998 he married Tammy Dubbert and in 1999 Gunnar Riley was born making the Kroegers a family of five.

He had a work ethic that was far above and beyond, and though he was such a hard worker and had various jobs and bosses over the years, he always said he never worked a day in his life.

We know Bryan’s legacy is that he was a man of God. His heart beat for Jesus and people. He was not afraid to share his faith in everything he did and to everyone that he met. Many seeds of faith were planted over his years and like a true farmer Bryan looked after, fostered, and encouraged those seeds to flourish and grow more and more toward Christ. Whether you were a lifelong friend or only met him once or twice, he loved everyone just the same. Everyone that came into contact with Bryan had heart squeezing memories from his musical talents, impersonations, sense of humor, ability to entertain, his kind and compassionate heart, and the fact he never met a stranger he couldn’t show his passion for the Word of God to.

Preceding Bryan in death were his parents Lawrence and Donna Kroeger and his brother Gary Lewis.

Bryan is survived by his bride Tammy Kroeger, children Kassie and Nick McConahy, Kendall and Kristin Kroeger, and Gunnar Kroeger and Bryley Moore. Grandchildren Kaiden, Hunter, and Maddison McConahy and Barrett Kroeger.

Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm on Monday, Feb. 6 at the Phillips County Event Center. Funeral services will be at 10:30 am Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Phillips County Event Center. Interment will follow at the Paoli Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up at the Holyoke Community Federal Credit Union. The family will distribute the funds at a later date in accordance to Bryan’s wishes. Cards may be mailed to 403 S. Walsh Ave, Holyoke, CO 80734.