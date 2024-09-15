Obituary: C.H. CLARK

C.H. CLARK

Provided Photo

December 17, 1923 – September 29, 2024

Surrounded by family, C.H. Clark passed away August 29th at his home in Greeley at the age of 100. Born December 17, 1923, in Missouri, C.H. was the son of Myrtle (Roberts) and Charles Clark. The family, including an older sister, Nan, and a younger brother, Donn (Bud), moved to the Longmont area in 1926.

C.H. spent most of his elementary years attending Pleasant Hill, which is the present site of Liberty Hall Grange. For high school, C.H. attended Longmont High School. He lettered in Future Farmers of America (FFA) during high school. His senior year he was finally able to enjoy electricity at home.

After graduating in 1941, C.H. enrolled at CSU (Colorado Aggies) on an FFA scholarship. After one year he enlisted in the Navy to serve during WWII. He served aboard LSM73 in the South Pacific, moving troops to and from various battle areas. After the war he enrolled at C.S.U. and later transferred to C.U. where he received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in Business.

After substituting for his mother at Mead Elementary, C.H. decided he would like to pursue teaching. He began teaching at Mead Elementary and later in grades 7 and 8 at Columbine School. After the school district became St. Vrain School District RE-IJ, C.H. was assigned to Mead as both the elementary and junior high principal. He then opened Burlington Elementary and later Northridge and Loma Linda Elementaries as their first principal before retiring in 1979.

C.H. met Mary Lou Hansen at the sugar beet dump where she was working in the office and he was working hauling beets for his dad. They were married on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1950. C.H. continued to farm, drive the school bus and teach.

In addition to school administration for C.H., he and Mary Lou had an addiction to rehabbing property. Over their years there were 14 homes/farms that were renovated. His love of horses and roping were a great part of C.H.’s entire life. A member of the St. Vrain Saddle Club, he helped his kids with horses and was instrumental in starting the Amateur Night at the Boulder Country Fair, the night before the PRCA Rodeo. In 1991 he was named Old Timer of the Year at the Old Timer’s Rodeo in Longmont.

Horseback riding wasn’t the only riding C.H. enjoyed. He and Mary Lou took many motorcycle rides. He didn’t give up riding horses or motorcycles until he was into his 90’s. Anyone who had the opportunity to spend a little time with C.H. would be the beneficiary of a good story. He was a great storyteller, and it got even better with age.

After retirement in 1979, C.H. loved his winters in Wickenburg, AZ. Besides being in the Team Roping Capital of the World, he looked forward to many evenings playing cards with friends and golfing at the nearby golf courses.

C.H. was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou, in 2017; and his son-in-law, Terry Jacobsen. He is survived by son, Douglas (Laura) Clark; daughter, Nyla Bristow; granddaughters, Shannon (Seth)Koester and Corrine (Bryon) Hughes; step-granddaughter, Stephanie (Ryan) Sleight and 5 great grandchildren. Per C.H.’s request, no services are planned. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society of Weld County or NOCO Humane Society.