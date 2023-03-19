Obituary: Carl Delton Kerbs

Carl Delton Kerbs

May 7, 1929 – January 21, 2023

May 7, 1929 ~ January 21, 2023

Saratoga, Wyoming

Carl Delton Kerbs passed away on the evening of January 21, 2023 in his home on the 4 Bar Ranch outside of Saratoga, Wyoming surrounded by his wife and family.

Carl was born May 7, 1929 in Great Bend Kansas, the third child of Fritz and Ethel Kerbs. Carl started his life on the Kerbs and Sons Hereford Cattle and Wheat Farm near Otis Kansas. They acquired a ranch near Coalmont Colorado during the Dust Bowl. It was in North Park that Carl met Nadene Chedsey. He and Nadene graduated from Jackson County High School in 1948 and married September 5th, 1948.

Their first years of marriage were spent back on the Kerbs Farm in Otis, Kansas before they found their home of 70 years on the banks of Jack Creek in Carbon County, Wyoming in 1952. They first partnered with Carl’s brother Freddie and family raising cattle and hay. Later they went into partnership with Chedsey Bros and the Carl Hansen family. Milk cows and laying hens were added to the ranch; twice weekly delivery routes in town with eggs, butter, and fresh milk and cream began.

Through their years as 4-H leaders and traveling to stock shows, county and state fairs, and livestock judging’s they acquired a great circle of friends. They spent many hours on the dance floor with their square dance club. Grandpa also enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports and was their #1 fan, the Nuggets came in close second in the last few years.

Carl never let any of life’s difficulties diminish his character or dent his optimistic outlook on life. Known for his ever present grin and sincere belly laugh, he was steadfast on family, hard work, land, and livestock. Taking care of the land and cattle were a high priority his entire life.

In his later years he experienced joy in a 20 cribbage hand that beat Moms, family gatherings and grandkids hugs, and mowing and watering their big beautiful yard in the summer, not quite the same as irrigating hay meadows and running the swather cutting hay, but close.

Carl and Nadene had their 74 years of marriage blessed with six children, 14 grandchildren, and 14 great- grandchildren. Their years were filled with hard work but they did it as a family. Taking care of the land and cattle were a major priority his entire life. His children appreciate the work ethic their parents have instilled in them.

Carl is survived by his wife, Nadene, his sister Mary Ann Stone, his brother in-law Glen (Bev) Chedsey, his children Belinda (Mike) Tipton, Scott (Kathleen) Kerbs, Kip Kerbs, Heidi (Norm) Custis, and Kandi (Kirk) Bennett. He will also be missed by all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren he leaves behind.

At Carl’s request no services will be held. Memorial contributions in Carl’s name can be made to the Carbon County 4-H Foundation. P.O. Box 280 Rawlins, WY 82301