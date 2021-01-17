Obituary: CARL HERGENREDER

CARL HERGENREDER

CARL

HERGENREDER, 91

January 9, 1929 – January 6, 2021

Kersey, Colorado

Carl Hergenreder, 91, of Kersey, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Meadowview of Greeley. He was born January 9, 1929 in Milliken to Jakob and Katherine (Hergenreder) Hergenreder where he was raised before moving to Wiggins and Kersey.

Carl graduated from College High (University) in 1947 and was the State heavyweight wrestling champion his Senior year with an undefeated record. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged March 4, 1954.

He married Margarette Anna Lou Scholfield on January 29, 1950, celebrating 70 years before she passed away in March 2020.

The family owned and operated Hergenreder Dairy in Kersey before he retired and sold off the dairy cattle. They continued to own the farm and enjoyed traveling around the world. He also loved to read. He served on the Lower Latham Ext. ditch board for 20 years.

Thankful to have shared his life are his son, Carl (Kathy) Hergenreder, two granddaughters; Michelle (Edwardo) Gonzalez and Melissa (Alan) Stein, 6 great-grandchildren and 5 great, great-grandchildren as well as his brother, Jake (Helen) Hergenreder.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother Herman and sister, Bertha Weimer.

Carl’s Life Celebration was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Adamson with inurnment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. If you were unable to attend, the family appreciates your thoughts and care. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.