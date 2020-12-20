Obituary: CARL “KEITH” JAMES

CARL "KEITH" JAMES

January 4, 1951 – December 9, 2020

Karval, Colorado

Carl “Keith” James went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the age of 69. Keith was born in Amarillo, Texas on January 4, 1951, to Louis Taylor James and Alice Dotson James.

Shortly before Keith’s first birthday, the family moved from Kerrick, Texas to Karval, Colorado. He graduated from Karval School in 1969 and attended Colorado State University, earning a degree in Agriculture Business in 1973. He returned to Karval to continue ranching after completing his degree.

Keith met the love of his life, Ardith Loutzenhiser, when she began teaching at Karval, and they were married on June 21, 1975. They raised four children Andy, Walter, Natalie and Katrina while ranching north of Karval. He loved the Lord, loved his family, and served his community well.

He enjoyed competing in sports throughout school, especially baseball. After school, he started roping calves and later enjoyed team roping with his children and many friends. His real joy came from watching his children and grandchildren grow up and become involved in different activities that he could attend. He was proud of each of them and their accomplishments.

Keith had a commitment to being a lifelong learner and enjoyed reading books on various topics to have a well-rounded perspective on which to base decisions.

Serving his community in Eastern Colorado was important to him as he dedicated much of his life to improving the lives of those around him. He volunteered as a coach when his kids were young and then continued to provide leadership for various organizations including Karval Lion’s Club, Lincoln Community Hospital, Eastern Slope Rural Telephone Association, and Farm Credit of Southern Colorado for many years. Rodeo Bible Camp was a highlight of his summer as he loved to help children enjoy roping as much as he did while encouraging them to follow the Lord.

He was known for his ability to remember birthdays, his sense of humor, generosity with time and gifts, and wisdom in the face of difficulty.

Keith was preceded in death by his father, mother, father-in-law Everett Loutzenhiser and mother-in-law Rosalee Loutzenhiser.

He is survived by his wife, Ardith James of Karval; children Andy (Desiree) James of Shallowater, TX, Walter (Megan) James of Sugar City, CO, Natalie (Chad) Edmundson of Sugar City, CO, and Katrina (Dub) Martin of Avondale, CO; grandchildren Tate James; Madison (Bryce) Karban; Jocelynn, Miley, Laney and Averie James; Cooper, Cal, Caden and Chisum Edmundson; and Allie and Bryer Martin; great-grandchildren Paislee and Parker Karban; three brothers Louis (Dawn) James, Mark (Linda) James, and Neil James; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A private family burial ceremony was held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Bucklin Cemetery in Karval, CO.

A memorial service in honor of Keith will be held a later date.

Memorial contributions should be made to the Lincoln Community Health or to the Rodeo Bible Camp in c/o Gail Allen.

Memorial contributions should be made to the Lincoln Community Health or to the Rodeo Bible Camp in c/o Gail Allen.

