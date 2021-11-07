Obituary: CARL ROBERT MAXEY

CARL ROBERT MAXEY

Provided Photo

March 3, 1960 – October 22, 2021

Carl Robert Maxey passed away on October 22, 2021, age 61. Carl was born March 3, 1960, in Greeley, Colorado to parents Loren Robert and Katharine Lucille Maxey. Carl was a lifelong Fort Collins resident.

Carl married Marla Joy Van Cleave on May 8, 1993. The couple have two children, Clayton Robert Maxey of Wellington, CO, and Caleb Dale Maxey of Casper, WY. Clayton and his bride Corey (Blaylock) gave Carl his first grandson, Grayson Robert Maxey in July 2021.

Carl was preceded in death by his mother Katharine Lucille Maxey, his paternal grandparents Robert W. and Edna Ruth Maxey, his maternal grandparents Charles (Carl) W. and Lucille Eleanor Henry and a son Brandon.

Carl has two sisters Barbara Ann Maxey of Arvada, CO and Anita Ruth (Aaron) Harrington of Westminster, CO. His nieces and nephews are Stone, Slade and Samantha (Streeter), Reed, Macklin and Ginger (Harrington), and Sydni, Brody and Grace (Van Cleave). He is survived by many Maxey and Henry family cousins, his Uncles George, Richard (Marsha) and Roger (Daisey) Maxey, his stepmother June Donaldson (Loren), and was loved by many Van Cleave and Irvin family members.

Carl graduated from Poudre High School and had an Agricultural Business and Management degree from Colorado State University. Carl was a successful Fort Collins businessman in the trailer, manufacturing, sales, trucking, transportation and farming industries. He was a partner in Maxey Companies with his parents Loren and Kathy and in 2014 Carl joined his company with MGS, Inc. from Denver, PA. Carl was a Partner, Vice President and Regional General Manager for MGS, Inc. Carl and his wife Marla also operate Maxey Land and Livestock.

Service will be Saturday November 13, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Fort Collins, CO. Contributions in Carl’s memory may be made to the following: CSU Foundation #48793, Foothills Gateway, and Larimer County 4-H Foundation.