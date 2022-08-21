Obituary: Carol Barrett

Carol Barrett

June 3, 1937 – August 13, 2022

Carol (Wegher) Barrett, 85, of Sterling passed away Aug. 13, 2022. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug 25th at 10:30 AM at Linngrove Cemetery in Greeley, CO.

Carol was born in New Castle, WY on June 3, 1937 to Pearl Ella (Dewey) and Arthur Florian Wegher. Carol grew up on a ranch near New Castle, and went to school in nearby Kersey. Carol graduated from Kersey High School in 1953. She worked her way through college at UNC Greeley and graduated with her bachelors in 1966. She went back to UNC in 1988 to get her masters. She taught grades 3, 5 and 6 in Windsor from 1966 to 1991. She then worked as a journalist/editor at Sterling Journal Advocate from 1994 to 2001. Carol also did the book work on the farms at Gill and Iliff. She also worked sewing wedding gowns and at H&R Block.

Carol was married to Ray West from 1955 to 1980 and Ronnie Barrett from 1980 to present.

Carold was a member of WEA, CEA, NEA, and Gill Lions Club. Her hobbies included quilt making, photography, and archeology. She attended Kersey Community Church and Nazarene Church. Carol became a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Sterling.

Carol is survived by her husband Ronnie Barrett and sisters Mary Wegher, of Rapid City, SD, Marise Downing of Greeley, CO, and Joanne Hart of Johnstown, CO.

She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Pearl Wegher and brothers Roland Wegher and Gene Wegher.

A special thank you to Carol’s caregiver Cindy Smart, and also to the staff at Sterling Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Memorial donations may be made to N.E. Colo. Cancer Resource, PO Box 18, Merino, CO 80741.