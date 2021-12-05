Obituary: CASWELL EVERETT AUSTIN

CASWELL EVERETT AUSTIN

August 31, 1974 – November 24, 2021

Caswell Everett Austin, age 47, passed away Nov 24, 2021 at Great Plains Health in Nebraska. Caswell was born in Grand Junction CO on August 31, 1974 to Butch and Verna (Shaff) Austin.

By age 4, Cas knew he was going to be a cowboy so the training started. He took roping lessons from Robby Jones and worked with his dad as a guide for Jack and Chris Cassidy. He was devout Christian, being baptized at age ten. He went with his father on transport trips until he started working with Richard Wilcox. He graduated from Central High in 1993. Cas was in 4-H while working for the Wilcox’s, showing hogs with Doug and the girls, and was like a family member.

His first ranch job was for Ramey LaBrouche where he became close friends with Ramey’s son. A trait Cas never lost. He worked for the Burns Ranch, then Kurt Shiner. Cas became ranch foreman over Kurt’s five ranches. At the age of 40 he went to work for the Minor Ranch.

Everyone treated Cas well and he was highly thought of when he went to the Minor Ranch. The Minors were like heaven on earth. When Cas was diagnosed with cancer, he could not have been in a better place. The Minors treated Caswell as one of their own. He had his own house and was like a brother and a son. He leaves many friends, his dad and mom, two sisters, two aunts, three cousins, three great cousins, a great aunt and her family and a great uncle. Joe, Chris, Tyler, McKenzie, Talon and Hanna Minor, the closest family of all, were with him at the end. No plans are made at this time. There will be a memorial service in Grand Junction in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.