Obituary: CATHERINE ‘LORRAINE’ WINPEGLER

CATHERINE 'LORRAINE' WINPEGLER

September 10, 1938 – November 23, 2023

Catherine ‘Lorraine’ Winpegler was called home on November 23, 2023, after a battle with dementia. She was born September 10, 1938 in Denver, CO to Verle and Lucille Strouse. She graduated in1956 from North High School in Denver CO all throughout high school she kept books for her fathers Bricklaying business. The family had a cabin near Rand, CO where she fell in love with the North Park area.

After graduating from high school she worked at Farmers Union Insurance in downtown Denver. She loved T Birds and had a 1956 of her own that she was very proud of.

She married Connie Mac Winpegler on December 6, 1958 in Denver, CO. They had 2 children, Dani and Bruce.

In the summer of 1964 they moved back to North Park where they had met and fell in love. Together they worked on several ranches and Lorraine would cook for the ranch hands. She did various things to help supplement the family income, including hunting for pinecones.She would take her kids to gather pine cones and would sell them to the US Forest Service. She was an incredible seamstress and would make most of her family’s clothing.

In 1975 the family moved to Kersey, CO where they fulfilled their dream of running their own herd of cattle and had a herd of Black Angus Crossbreeds. They often returned to North Park to summer pasture their herd. Lorraine loved horses and started her own operation breeding horses with her black mare named Belle.

Lorraine worked at Monfort Feedlots for 28 years, working at both the Gilcrest and Kuner yards. She achieved her goal of becoming the Cattle Clerk which was an accomplishment she was proud of. She worked that position until her retirement.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers, Jerry Strouse and Jim Strouse.She is survived by her daughter, Dani Winpegler of Kersey CO and son, Bruce Winpegler of Pine Bluffs WY. She also leaves behind grandsons Justin Deviney (fiance Janice Totos) of Galeton CO and Kurt (Kendra) Winpegler of BunnLevel NC; granddaughters Katy (Matt) Fleming of Scottsbluff NE, Kelly (Chad) Lipari of Springtown TX, and Konni (Antonio) Vasquez of Kremmling CO. Great Grandchildren include Luke and Cole Winpegler; Kaycee, Nicole, Morgan and Boyd Fleming; Jake and Piper Vasquez; Emilee Deviney and Kason Huckabay. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Sue (Jim) Strouse and Jan (Jerry) Strouse plus numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Emerald Court in Scottsbluff NE and Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard NE for their loving care of Lorraine.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/?form=alz_donate .

Lorraine’s Memorial Service will be held December 6. 2023 at 11:00 at Allnutt Funeral 6521 West 20th Street Greeley CO.