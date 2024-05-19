Obituary: Catherine M. “Kitty” Samber

Catherine M. "Kitty" Samber

Provided Photo

August 1, 1931 – May 7, 2024

Catherine Mary Samber, 92, was born on August 1, 1931, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Chris and Hilda (Volck) Holthusen. Catherine, better known as Kitty, attended and graduated high school in Stoneham, CO, then continued to complete some college courses in Greeley, CO. It was in Stoneham where she met the love of her life, Joseph Samber.

Kitty and Joe married on June 10, 1950, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Stoneham. Together they farmed and ranched south of town. Kitty began her teaching career by teaching in Willard and Stoneham for three years. To Joe and Kitty, three sons were born: Monte, Rocky, and Tracy. After a long leave from teaching to devote time to family activities, she returned to substitute teach and found a job she loved for over 40 years. She subbed at Prairie, Sterling, Merino, Caliche, Peetz, Akron, Lone Star, and St. Anthony’s. Her years spent in the schools earned her a legion of friends including students and teachers from all the schools. Everywhere she went in her later years, she would be so pleased to visit with former students who would be eager to say hello.

Kitty belonged to and held offices in numerous organizations including Royal Neighbors, Stoneham Cheery Lot, Stoneham Alumni Committee, Altar and Rosary Society, American Legion Auxillary, and Elks Does. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and served as a Communion Minister for several years. She enjoyed traveling with Joe, crossing the ocean seven times to visit family in Belgium and to tour Europe. They visited most of the states in the U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii.

The absolute highlight of Kitty’s life was get-togethers with family and friends. She had a personal friendship with every one of her grandchildren and great grandchildren making them each feel special to her. She especially enjoyed sports, beginning with playing basketball at Stoneham High and joining a women’s softball team. Her love of sports continued through watching her sons compete, as well as her grandchildren and continuing on to great-grandchildren. She enjoyed, dancing, letter writing, sending cards, and challenging anyone to a game of gin or poker. To quote Kitty when asked to write down her enjoyments, she wrote “Just life in general”. She certainly did enjoy her life.

Kitty is survived by sons Rocky (Marilyn) of Sterling, and Tracy (Susan) of Akron; grandchildren Ashley Lynch (Jon) of Yuma, Austin Samber (Megan) of Stoneham, Sierra (Shea) Mireles of Akron, and Riley Samber (fiancé Madison Engstrom) of Speedwell, TN; great grandchildren Cayden, Conner and Carson Lynch of Yuma, Reid and Aislyn Samber of Stoneham, Jensen, Lincoln, and Mia Mireles of Akron; brother Chris (Eunice) Holthusen of Loveland; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Samber, her son Lieutenant Monte Samber, her parents Chris and Hilda Holthusen, sister JoAnn Castor and brother Bobby Holthusen.

Kitty passed away peacefully in her home on May 7, 2024. Visitation will be at Tennant Funeral Home in Sterling, CO, on Sunday, May 12, from 1:00 to 6:00 with Vigil and Rosary following at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Sterling with Father Michael Bodzioch, celebrant, assisted by Deacon Jason Sewald. Interment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Stoneham, CO. Luncheon after services will be at the Stoneham Community Building. Memorials may be made in Kitty’s name to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in care of Tennant Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.