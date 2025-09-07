Obituary: CELIA “SANDOZ” OSTRANDER BARTH

CELIA "SANDOZ" OSTRANDER BARTH

Provided Photo

August 30, 1925 – August 22, 2025

Celia Sandoz Ostrander Barth, a well known sandhills ranch woman passed away August 22, 2025 at Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs, NE. Celia was born August 30, 1925 in the maternity home in Rushville, NE. Because of no telephone in the Sand Hills, A.R. Modisett carried the message of her birth to her father by horseback to their home. She was the oldest child of Jules Alexander Sandoz and Mary Matilda “Kicken” Sandoz; and the grand daughter of Jules Ami Sandoz “Old Jules” and Mary “Fehr” Sandoz. Celia, her brother Earnest, sister Marguerite, and her parents lived on a ranch in Sheridan County until 1938. During the depression she and her brother, Zella Mae Dykes, and Sophia Sears attended rural school near their home in a school district founded by Roy Dykes and her father. Her maternal grandparents lived with them. They burned cow chips for heat, raised a garden, milked, had cows & pigs. They bought groceries & supplies at the Old Jules Store. When she was in the 7th grade the family then moved to the William Margrave ranch a few miles east now known as the Willow Creek Ranch. Here Celia and her siblings went to the Spring Lake School northwest of their new home. Her parents ran a successful cow/calf ranching operation as they had at their first home. Celia graduated with Normal Training from Gordon High School(boarding in homes in Gordon) in May of 1946. She went on to Chadron State College where she received her teaching certificate; and taught in rural schools(Berndt, Eckerle, Orr, Forney, Skanadore, Nielson, Westover) for 6 years in the sandhills. On May 19, 1951 Celia married Orville Lester Ostrander in Scottsbluff, NE at the Presbyterian Church with Della Reese and Jack Dubbs as attendants of the couple. After a honeymoon to the West coast in Orvilles’ new red ford convertible. They visited Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Yellowstone National Park, his sister Myrtle Thompson of Richland, WA, and sister Ethel Trucks of Riverside, CA. The couple made their home the first summer at a camp on the Minor-Hull cattle ranch where Orville was hay contractor. They then moved to White Valley south of Gordon and ran cattle on shares for Celia’s father for 8 years. Four children were born to Orville and Celia while they lived there: Jules Edward in 1952, Mary Celia in 1953, Cash Orville in 1955, and Myrtle Emmaline in 1956. On May 1, 1959 the family moved to the Pine Creek Ranch 18 miles south of Rushville which Celia’s father had purchased from Claude Wuthier. Two years later in 1961 Orville and Celia welcomed their fifth and final child, Marlene Flora to their family. They ran a successful cow/calf ranching operation there for the next 38 years. Orville died of complications from emphesema at the ranch on October 14, 1997. Celia married Lyle Lawrence Barth on September 14, 2001 at Pleasant Point Church in rural Sheridan County. They also made their home on the Pine Creek Ranch. The couple went on several trips and enjoyed many dances together with their friends. Lyle died on November 28, 2016 due to complications of diabetes. Celia was a faithful wife and mother. She showed her love for the outdoors and growing things by the pride she took in her yard and garden. Her hobbies and skills included extensive photography, genealogy research, piano, accordian, harmonica, making and displaying quilts,fancy work, rural news reporter, member of Cowbells, member of Nebraska Cattlewomen, Smith Lake Hobby Club, and dancing. She also served as leader of the Smith Lake 4-H club for ten years. She leaves to mourn: her children; Jules(Lynette)Ostrander of Watford City, ND; Mary(Jim)Farmer of Fairfield, NE; Cash(Jecca)Ostrander of Gordon, NE; Myrtle(Glenn)Marker of Minatare, NE; Marlene Ostrander of Alliance, NE; Melvin(Kathleen)Barth of Rushville, NE; and Nancy Scherbarth of Alliance, NE. Grandchildren: Jules Robert”JR”(Dushica) Ostrander; Heidi(Brock)Terrell; Megan(Aaron)Hird; Carrie(Bryant)King; Rachel(Ethan)Brownlee; Natalie(Taylen)Gessele; Sarah(Dakota)Justice; Julene(Brian)Schardt; Luke(Carrie)Watson; Tom(Shelley)Watson; Stetson(Courtney)Ostrander; Sterling(Allie)Ostrander; Steele Ostrander; Priscilla(Brandon)Bailey; Andrea West; Mari(David)McDaniels; Levi(Tamara) West;Kelanie Marker; James(Kyla)Huffman; Alexis(Chad)Buskirk; Elizabeth Huffman; Joseph Huffman; and Seth Huffman. Fifty-four Great Grandchildren; Two Great Great Grand daughters. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors. Preceding her in death were her husbands, Orville Ostrander and Lyle Barth; her parents, Jules and Mary Sandoz; her brother, Earnest Sandoz; sister, Marguerite Widtfeldt; grandparents, “Old Jules” and Mary Sandoz and William Hermas and Mathie Marie”Ernest” Kicken; Son-in-law, Alan Watson; step daughter, Peg Brauer; ex. Son-in-law, Dennis West; great grand daughter, Emma Dietrich; niece, Susan Yadon; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins, friends, and neighbors. Chamberlain Funeral Home of Gordon, NE is in charge of arrangements. There is a viewing on 8/25/2025 at the Chamberlain Chapel in Gordon between 5 and 7 pm. The funeral is 8/26/2025 at Pleasant Point Church South of Gordon at 10AM. Interment follows at the Fairview Cemetery near Rushville, NE.