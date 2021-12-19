Obituary: CHARLENE ANN NELSON

CHARLENE ANN NELSON

Provided Photo

May 31, 1932 – December 7, 2021

Charlene Ann Nelson, 89, of Milliken passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Pathways Hospice. She was born May 31, 1932 at a farm house in Brighton, CO to Charles F. and Evelyn (McWilliams) Winckel. In January 1942, her parents bought an 80-acre farm north of Johnstown and moved the family.

Charlene began dating Paul Nelson on February 8, 1948. She graduated from Johnstown High School in May 1949. She and Paul were married November 27, 1949. Together they ran the family business of farming and dairy. Charlene was actively involved in the field during hay baling and corn harvest seasons. She enjoyed her role as a “tour guide” for school field trips and other visitors to the dairy.

Their daughter Catherine Jo was born on November 28, 1953 and their second daughter, Amy Louise was born October 7, 1960.

They bought beef cows for a hobby in 1972 and farmed and operated Nelson Dairy until selling all milk cows on July 1, 2006.

Charlene was a member of Estrellita Club and was voted Outstanding Woman of the Year on May 12, 1976. In the Spring of 1977 she was voted into the Colorado Master Farm Homemakers. On March 26, 1975 she was awarded special membership of United Methodist Women and in 1978 designed the logo for the State Conference of Colorado Extension Homemakers. In October 1981 she was selected as the Johnstown Breeze volunteer of the week and honored at her church for 28 years of teaching Sunday School and 15 years of teaching Bible School. She also sang in the church choir for many years.

Charlene also served as the UMW treasurer over 30 years, PEO Chapter FG since 1968, served offices in those organizations as well as Cheerful Learners, Estrellita and Joy Fellowship. She served as treasurer of the Weld County Extension, State treasurer for Colorado Master Farm Homemakers Guild, won numerous prizes at the Weld County Fair for her cakes, pies, and paintings.

She delivered Meals on Wheels for many years and she helped to get migrant children to doctor and dental appointments. Paul and Charlene were the honored citizens for the 2006 BBQ Day parade. Charlene enjoyed painting, embroidery and scrapbooking. She took great pride in her yard, flowers and vegetable garden. In her later years especially, she could often be seen armed with a shovel, hoe and water bottle in her quest to have a weed-free farm.

In 2006, Paul and Charlene donated land in Johnstown for what would become The Ballfields at Nelson Farm Park, a beautiful four-field complex designed for youth baseball and softball.

Thankful to have shared her life are her daughters; Cathy (Tom) Finch and Amy (Alan) Gibson, four grandchildren; Nicole Wilkins, Neal (Lauren) Finch, Cameron (Jenna) Gibson and Colton (Arielle) Gibson, nine great-grandchildren; Terrick and Travin Wilkins, Jaleigh, Lane and Leelyn Finch, Nelleigh, Leo, Theo and Cienna Gibson as well as her siblings; Jan (Bill) Woods, Carol (Gary) Redabaugh and Paul (Candi) Winckel.

She was preceded in death by her husband and a sister, Nancy Allen.

Charlene’s Life Celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 13, 2021 at the United Methodist Church of Johnstown with a reception to follow. Private family interment at the Johnstown Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to “Pathways Hospice” or “UMC Johnstown” in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.