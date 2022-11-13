Obituary: Charles “Charley” Kirk

Charles "Charley" Kirk

Provided Photo

– October 13, 2022

Charles “Charley” Kirk passed October 13, 2022 at age 87. Though in frail health, he passed peacefully at home with his wife Helen by his side.

Charley’s family helped pioneer Colorado; his love for this state was deep. He worked as a cowboy, graduated from Colorado A&M (now CSU), and was a member of Farmhouse Fraternity. He worked as a lamb buyer, an Ag loan officer, and a rural appraiser throughout his life. If someone owned more than 10 cows in Colorado or Wyoming, Charley knew them.

After college he joined the Navy and served as a Lieutenant. While stationed in San Diego, he met Helen Sartorius and they fell in love. After 4 years of service, he and Helen were married and moved to Denver.

With a mischievous twinkle in his eye, Charley was known for his laugh, his stories, and his generosity. He worshipped in the Episcopal church and deeply loved the outdoors. His passions included camping, skiing, hunting, and especially fishing. His favorite times were gathering with family or friends in the mountains.

Charley leaves behind his wife Helen, their 2 daughters, Cindy Hunt (husband Kim) and Lisa Easton (husband Rob), 4 grandchildren, brother Larry (wife Yvonne), 2 nephews, and literally thousands of friends.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Church.

Services for Charley will be Friday, October 28 at 10:30 at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Englewood; interment at St. Phillips in the Field, Sedalia.