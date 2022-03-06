Obituary: CHARLES “CHARLIE” DUANE SWANSON

CHARLES "CHARLIE" DUANE SWANSON

Provided Photo

April 22, 1933 – February 26, 2022

Charles “Charlie” Duane Swanson passed away on Saturday February 26, 2022 in Laramie Wyoming. Charlie Swanson was born on April 22, 1933 in Syracuse Nebraska to Sterling and Viola (Lehn) Swanson. He was born and raised in the area of Syracuse Nebraska that is now named after his family, Swanson Drive, Charlie Circle, and Ardie Circle.

After graduating from Syracuse high school, Charlie played football for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and planned to continue playing until he was drafted and fought for our country in the Korean War. After the war, he married Patty (Wendeln) on June 1, 1955. Charles and Patty worked on ranches in Livermore, Colorado before purchasing a ranch on Redstone Creek near Masonville, Colorado. In 1973 they moved to ranch in Laramie Wyoming and in 1990 also purchased their ‘winter home’, a farm near Lingle, Wyoming. Charlie was known to many in the Ranching communities of Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska, and even had a special designated seat at the sale barn in Torrington, Wyoming.

Charlie is survived by his wife Patty, five children and their spouses, Denise (Decee) and Tony Schifflett of Laramie; Matthew and Becky Swanson of Hill City SD; Donna Jo Swanson and Tim Demchok of Sheridan; Mark and Dee Swanson of Laramie; and Andy and Celise Swanson of Norfolk Nebraska. He is survived by seven grandchildren, Megan Shifflett (and Tyler Lampert) of Cheyenne; Cole Swanson of Spokane, WA; Jessica (and Brett) Simons of Rapid City, SD; Cade (and Sophie) Swanson of Lingle Wyoming; Mackenzie Swanson of Hill City SD; Lauren (and Dustin) Myers of Sparta, MO; Erin Swanson of Lincoln Nebraska; He is also survived by a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bob and Peggy Kramer of Bonita, CA nieces and nephews and their families.

Charlie’s legacy continues with his eight great grandchildren, (and one on the way); Audrey Swanson; Landon and Oliver Simons; Will Lampert; Jude, Zion, Ada and new baby Myers; and Truitt Swanson.

He is preceded in death by a large number of beloved dogs and horses, most notable, Dora Lee, a beloved horse, and Freckles, a beloved dog. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Sterling and Viola Swanson, a sister, Ardie Swanson, and a great grandson, Abel Charles Myers.

Charlie will be buried in Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse Nebraska and there will be a small burial service on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 9 am.

Attached is a link to an article about Charlie that provides some great stories about his life. The article appeared in the Earl Anderson Memorial Rodeo Brochure in 2015.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1cjgBknywJAZa2P1wK8ClKrmbExdeQ3mtfPMsXbV74jA/edit?usp=sharing