Obituary: Charles “Chuck” Bohn

Charles "Chuck" Bohn

October 25, 1936 – August 28, 2023

Charles “Chuck” Franklin Bohn, 86, passed away surrounded by family at the Denver Hospice, on August 28, 2023. Chuck was born on October 25, 1936, to Louis and Alice Bohn in Florida, Ohio. In 1958, he married the love of his life Judith DeLucenay and they were married for 65 wonderful years.

Chuck had varied careers and loved each of them. He was in the Air Force during the Korean War, and later worked for the Federal Aviation Administration in Michigan, Colorado and South Dakota. In spite of having five young children, Chuck went to college and earned his Bachelor’s of Science degree from UNC and completed post-graduate work from CU. After retiring from the FAA he became an auctioneer in Pierre, South Dakota and Denver, Colorado. He enjoyed conducting numerous charity auctions. He was a Master Mason, a member of the BPOE, a boys baseball and basketball coach and a boys basketball official for Pierre High School, and he was active in community theater in Longmont and Pierre. He was very athletic and participated in a variety of sports, including softball, fishing, hunting, basketball and golf during most of his life. In addition, Chuck was instrumental in establishing the Town of Foxfield, Colorado.

Chuck and Judy loved to travel and explored many exciting locations, both domestic and international. They spent many happy days at their condo in Frisco, Colorado, with their family and friends.

He supported his grandchildren in all of their ventures and would routinely attend and support their activities: softball, mock trial, lacrosse, cross country, band, tennis, dance, football, golf, theater, and soccer. He attended their high school and college graduations and was extremely proud of each of them.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Judy; five children: Charles (Beth) Bohn of Salt Lake City, Utah; Cheryl (Charlie) Kuechenmeister of Denver, Colorado; Cathy (Roger) Inman of Pierre, South Dakota; Connie (Rod) Determan of Omaha, Nebraska; and Kurt Bohn of Englewood, Colorado; nine grandchildren: Brandon (Erika) Bohn of Denver, Colorado; Jackie Bohn (Ben Chou) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Angie Bohn (Connor Evans) of Amsterdam; Kayla Inman of Grand Junction, Colorado; Emma Bohn of Denver, Colorado; Kristin Inman (Michael Andreone) of St. Paul, Minnesota; Steven (Kira) Determan of El Paso, Texas; Nick Bohn of Miami, Florida; and Sarah (Nick) Rock of Omaha, Nebraska; and four great grandchildren: Owen Bohn, Eva Bohn, Zelie Rock and Cascia Rock. Jackie Bohn and Ben Chou are expecting his fifth great grandchild in December of this year.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Alice Bohn and his siblings, Dolores (Ron) Zachrich, Louis (Marcia) Bohn, and Earl (Eva) Bohn.

A memorial service will be held for Chuck at Horan & McConaty, 11150 E Dartmouth Avenue, Aurora, Colorado, on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 11:00 am. Lunch will follow in the HeartLight Center at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chuck’s name to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.