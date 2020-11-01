Obituary: CHARLES “CHUCK” STILLE

CHARLES "CHUCK" STILLE

Ernest Charles “Chuck” Stille Jr., 77, of North Platte, died October 21, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born November 4, 1942 to Ernest and Minna (Vohs) Stille Sr. in Red Oak, IA.

Chuck grew up in Iowa and graduated from High School in Loveland, CO. He married Jeanette Wright in Fort Collins, CO. Chuck lost Jeanette to cancer in 1989. He learned the plumbing trade from his father-in-law and family and became a master plumber.

Chuck married Janet Cecil in 1990 at Big Thompson Canyon in Colorado. The couple lived in Loveland where he owned and operated Stille Sanitation. They moved to New Raymer, CO where they had a ranch and an open-door policy to whoever wanted to come by. The couple moved to North Platte around 2000 where Chuck worked at Briggs Supply and worked with Mastre Homes in Grant where he did their plumbing.

Chuck loved to fish, camp, and do woodworking. He was very proud of his cattle and loved to work with his tractor. Chuck was very involved with Prairie School by the ranch, he even drove the school bus. Chuck, Janet and the rest of the family loved antiquing, they collected Blue Ridge pottery. He enjoyed helping youth, especially having the young fellas at the ranch.

Chuck was Janet’s hero as he saved her life.

Survivors include his wife Janet of North Platte; three children, Terri Lynn Earl of Grand Junction, CO, Tyler (Kelli) Stille of Tabor, IA, Brandon (Tanya) Stille of Loveland, CO; grandchildren, Stephanie (Spencer) Linton, Tucker Stille, Jacob Stille, Clayton Stille, Jessica (Stephen) Hren, Benjamin (Heather) Earl, Michaela (Jake) Hoppe; great grandchildren, Kieran Rosenberg, Willow Ferguson, Jackson Hren, Jayden Hren, Oliver Hren; numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Claude and Melva Cecil; a sister; and a brother-in-law.

A memorial has been established in his name. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.adamsswanson.com.

Memorial brunch and service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Two Rivers Fellowship, 106 East 5th St, North Platte, with Pastor Doug Lee and their Mennonite Families officiating.

Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

SERVICES

Memorial Service

Saturday, October 31, 2020

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Two Rivers Fellowship

106 East 5th St

North Platte, NE 69101

