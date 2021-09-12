Obituary: Charles Clausen

Charles Clausen

Charles Clausen

, 76

July 7, 1945 – August 20, 2021

Masonville , Colorado

Charles (Chuck) William Clausen, 76, of Masonville, CO passed away August 20, 2021 peacefully in his home after a lengthy, courageous battle with cancer.

Chuck was born in Yuma, Colorado, July 7, 1945, to William and Dortha Clausen. He lived on his family’s farm near Otis, Colorado. After his father’s death his mother remarried, Kenneth Ogg and they moved to Loveland in 1961.

Chuck attended Loveland Highschool from 1961 to 1963. He proudly served in the Army Reserves, Engineering Unit out of Fort Collins, CO from 1965 to 1971. He married Sylvia June McBlair in 1966. During this time he was a part time carpet layer and worked for 10 years at Woodward Governor. He and Sylvia had two children Jerry and Laura.

In 1976 he met a contractor, Harry Schmidt which in turn led him to start his own carpet sales and installation business, CC’s Carpets. During this year Chuck and Sylvia took over the operations at their family ranch in Masonville. In the early 1990s he helped Sylvia start her career as a mail carrier, they held the contracts for the Masonville and Drake mail routes. He attended MTA trucking school with Jerry and began his trucking career. He enjoyed driving for Willie’s Grain. He then enjoyed working for Great Western Sugar eight years in the beet yard and lab. Home Depot was his next job until he and his son Jerry started McC Ranch event center. He enjoyed hosting many weddings and events over the last 21 years.

Chuck took over the Buckhorn Valley 4H club as the organizational leader and for 10 years served as a positive role model for the kids of the Masonville area taking them on many adventures through the years always attending the stock show in Denver and Elitches amusement park. Other clubs and organizations he and Sylvia attended were Foot and Fiddle square dancing, Elks, and 85 Squares square dancing club.

He survived by his loving wife of 55 years Sylvia. Son, Jerry (Susie) Clausen and daughter Laura (Bryan) Johnson.

He took pride in his grandchildren Brooke (Ryley) Bakes, Cody (Ali) Clausen, Dalton Johnson and Braden Johnson. His great grand children Braxton and Brynnley Bakes.

His loving sister Tina (Dennis) Kats, neice and nephews and grand niece and nephew.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and step father.

A memorial service was held at the McC Ranch in Masonville on August 28th.