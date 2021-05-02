Obituary: CHARLES D. HARTMAN

CHARLES D. HARTMAN

Kiowa, CO – Charles D. Hartman, 83, died early Easter Sunday morning at Holly Heights Nursing Center due to several health issues. He leaves his wife of 33 years, Myrtle (Myrt) Hartman, of Kiowa, CO, and 3 brothers and 5 sisters.

Charles (Charlie) was born in Park, KS on December 13, 1937 to David and Genevieve Hartman and resided in Park, KS until he joined the United States Air Force in 1957. He was honorably discharged in April of 1962. He then moved to Denver, CO and began working as a cabinet installer for his uncle Pius and aunt Esther Hartman at Kitchen Distributors, he was there off and on for 38 years. In 1970 he married Tracy Price and then in 1988 his second marriage was to Myrtle Hilterbrand of Foxfield, CO. In 2000, they bought a small 40 acre hobby farm just south of Kiowa, CO where he retired and enjoyed many hobbies such as remodeling the kitchen, taking care of the cattle, goats, chickens, dogs, cats, etc. He liked collecting just about everything, “I want it all!” He was an avid reader, especially anything to do with WWII, aircrafts, etc. He also liked to keep up with world events and was always ready for a good debate. The VA was dear to his heart. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, to donate to the DAV- Disabled American Vets at http://WWW.dav.org . Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a private service will be held at Ft. Logan National Cemetery on April 23rd where he will be laid to rest.