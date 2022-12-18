Obituary: CHARLES L. HOUSER

CHARLES L. HOUSER

Provided Photo

August 30, 1941 – December 6, 2022

Charles L. Houser, 81 of Crook, Colorado passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in Aurora, Colorado. Viewing will be held from 1-6:00 p.m., Friday, December 9 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Reverend James R. Nash officiating. Charles will be laid to rest with military honors at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Charles was born August 30, 1941, in Rawlins, Wyoming to Wilbur H. Houser and Pauline M. (Ostermeier) Houser. He graduated from high school in Sunol, Nebraska. Charles was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1964 and served during the Vietnam Conflict. He received the good conduct medal, Vietnam service medal and the sharpshooter medal and was honorably discharged in 1966.

Charles married Caroline Kay Davis on June 2, 1972, in Sterling, Colorado and the couple owned and operated a dairy farm in Crook for over 50 years. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and Trinity Lutheran Church.

He enjoyed hunting, motorcycle riding, playing cards, watching westerns, football, sudoku puzzles, tractors, woodworking, and listening to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers music.

He is preceded in death by his father Wilbur and mother Pauline, brother Doug Houser and nephew Holt Houser.

Charles is survived by his wife Kay Houser of Crook, CO, son Tim Houser of Titusville, FL; daughters Sheila Butcher and husband Mike of Sterling, CO and Annette Smith and husband Kevin of Parker, CO; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, 5 brothers and sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.