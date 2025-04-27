Obituary: Charles Ramstetter

Charles Ramstetter

Provided Photo

November 26, 1938 – April 5, 2025

Charles William Ramstetter of Golden, departed this world on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the age of 86. Charles was a Golden Gate Canyon native resident. He was one of eight children born to Bertha and Otto Ramstetter. Charles and his siblings were born and raised on a dairy farm where he was instilled with a hard work ethic that followed him throughout his life. Charles was a Vietnam Vet who went on to have a distinguished 24-year military career; retiring as Chief Master Sergeant from the Air Force. He then worked for Jeffco Road and Bridge as a heavy equipment operator, retired again and went on to raise cattle and author local history books with his best friend and wife of 42 years, Mary Geneva Ramstetter. Charles is preceded in death by both his mother and father; brother Franklin Ramstetter, sister Rose Horn, brother Gordon ‘Tine’ Ramstetter, brother Kenneth ‘Tuff’ Ramstetter, and sister Nora Ramstetter. He will be deeply missed by his wife Mary, his remaining sister Arlene Betz, and brother Richard ‘Butch’ Ramstetter, as well as his children, Jeff and Julie Ramstetter; step-daughters Barb Bliss and Kim Ricards, and grandchildren Michael Ramstetter, Gina, Mary and Matt Ricards and great grandchildren Cody O’Brian and Emma Rose Ramstetter and a host of friends and other family members. He is gone but will never be forgotten. A Celebration of Life ceremony is planned for Saturday, April 26, at 2:00 at the Grange Hall, located at 25201 Golden Gate Canyon Rd.