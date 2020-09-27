Obituary: CHARLINE (CHARLIN) ANN JACOBSEN REICHERT

CHARLINE (CHARLIN) ANN JACOBSEN REICHERT

Provided Photo

CHARLINE (

CHARLIN) ANN JACOBSEN REICHERT, 99

January 30, 1921 – September 13, 2020

Berthoud, Colorado

Charline (Charlin) Ann Jacobsen Reichert of Berthoud passed away Sept. 13, 2020 in Loveland, at the age of 99. She was born Jan. 30, 1921 in Longmont to Charles end Barbara Hertha Jacobsen and was married to Waldo Reichert of Johnstown for 46 years.

Charline was a descendent of the Hertha and Jacobsen families who were pioneers of the Chicago Colony settling in the Longmont area in the early 1870’s. She grew up on the

Family farm south of Longmont homesteaded by her grandparent, Fredrick and Elsine Catherine Jacobsen.

She attended Burlington school in Longmont and graduated from Longmont High School. After graduation she was employed by Mountain States Telephone Company and was at the switchboard on the memorable Pearl Harbor attack day.

After meeting her future husband at the Jitney Dances in Longmont she married Waldo Reichert and they moved to a farm west of Johnstown and were blessed with 3 daughters during this time.

During Waldo, Susan and Jolene’s illnesses she was their care giver until they passed.

She was a good and supporting wife, loving and caring mother and a great friend. Charline enjoyed playing piano, singing in the church choir and at special events, sewing, and playing cards with her dear Friends and spending time with her precious family. She loved sharing her sugar cookies and alligators milk. She will be terribly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents husband, Waldo, daughter, Susan Eileen Reichert, Jolene Beverly Reichert, a brother, Glenn Jacobsen, a sister, Gladys Estes and a great grandson, Kenneth Charles Binder.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Binder and husband, Dean of Milliken. Grand children are Deana Flessner and Todd, Keith Binder and Carol, and Randy Binder and Kristin. Great grandchildren are Andrew and Marelise Flessner, Matthew Flessner and fiancé Allison Malvaney, and Daniel, Michael and Mark Binder and numerous nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held at United Methodist Church, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 9:30- 10:30 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30. Interment will be at Johnstown Cemetery.

Due to COVID restrictions, you are kindly asked to wear a face covering at the viewing and church services. You are asked to pre-register with First United Methodist Church by calling (970) 587-4444. Memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church of Johnstown.

The family would like to thank the staff at North Shore for the care of their Mother and Grandmother, during the period of covid 19.