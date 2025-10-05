Obituary: CHERYL “CHERRIE” MARIAH BEAM-CALLAWAY

CHERYL "CHERRIE" MARIAH BEAM-CALLAWAY

Provided Photo

October 1, 1952 – September 11, 2025

Cheryl “Cherrie” Mariah Beam-Callaway, 72, of Fremont, died Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Omaha. She had been diagnosed with leukemia in August.

Cherrie was born Oct. 1, 1952, on a farm near Oshkosh, NE, to George and Betty Beam. She grew up in the Sandhills and later moved with her family to Fremont, where she graduated from Fremont Senior High in 1970.

Cherrie was a co-founder of John C. Fremont Days in 1987. She started “A Day in the Past” at May Museum through which thousands of Dodge County 4th graders learned about pioneer life. Cherrie also served on the board of the Dodge County Historical Society, which operates May Museum in Fremont, from 1992-93, and served on the Nebraska State Historical Society board in Lincoln from 2014-2019, representing the First Congressional District. She also was a Nebraska Humanities speaker for more than 30 years and worked extensively to preserve the history of pioneers and Native Americans.

Cherrie was an accomplished artist, historian, educator and naturalist. She married Dr. Richard Callaway of Fremont on Dec. 13, 2014. The couple lived in both Fremont, NE, and Little River, Digby County, Nova Scotia. He survives.

She and her husband traveled extensively on humanitarian, social justice and educational tours. Cherrie touched countless lives through her work, storytelling, and friendships.

Other survivors include her sons Shad (Brenna) Clarke, and granddaughters, Ella and Audrey, all of Gretna, and Silas Clarke and fiancé Sarah Gray of Ouray, CO; brothers, Gary (Shari Lee) Beam of Council Bluffs, IA, and Greg (Kim) Beam, of Fremont; sister-in-law, Nadine Beam of Hastings; and many nieces and nephews.

Cherrie was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Moll, and brothers Martie and Russell Beam.

A memorial service and celebration of Cherrie’s life will begin at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W Military Ave, Fremont. Food, fellowship, and stories of Cherrie’s life will be shared upon conclusion of the service. Guests are asked to dress casually, wear a fun hat and bring a story to share.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont handled arrangements. Memorials have been established to John C. Fremont Days and the Oshkosh Museum.