Obituary: CHESTER “CHET” WILLIAM GEBAUER

CHESTER "CHET" WILLIAM GEBAUER

CHET” WILLIAM GEBAUER, 76

January 31, 1945 – May 7, 2021

Otis, Colorado

Chester William Gebauer passed away suddenly at the Yuma District Hospital on May 7, 2021. He was born in Akron, Colorado on January 31, 1945 to Robert and Goldie (Brady) Gebauer. Chet attended Akron Schools and Colorado State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Sciences. After graduation, Chet served in the US Army and served active deployment in Korea. Upon his return to the States, he was honorably discharged.

Chet met the love of his life, Linda West, and they were married in June of 1971. Chet and Linda’s upcoming wedding anniversary, in June, would have been their 50th. Son, Aaron Lynn, was born in June 1973. He was followed by Shaun Anthony, on Chet’s birthday, in 1978. Kurtis William joined the family in December 1981.

Chet was an active member of the Y-W Electric Board, a lifetime member of the Akron Elks Association, and a member of the local VFW Chapter. He also served on the Otis Schoolboard and the Washington County Soil Conservation Board. Chet was also involved in many organizations, including the Otis Volunteer Fire Department and the Otis Rural Fire Board. Chet became a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Otis.

Chet was a true farmer and rancher. He loved his cow calf operation and was extremely proud that his sons and family worked along side him to one day take over the family operation. Chet farmed and ranched his entire time, in Washington County, on the farm and ranch that has been in the family since 1907. Chet and Linda also started their own branch of the farm and ranch near Otis and have lived there for the past 46 years. While ranching/farming full time, Chet worked for the United States Postal Service for 19 years, in multiple offices. These offices included Akron, Otis, New Raymer, Hillrose, and retired as the Postmaster of Cope, Colorado. After retirement from the Post Office, Chet opened and developed his private gravel pit. Many homesteads and entities have had their gravel delivered by Chet.

Chet loved all animals especially his many dogs, over the years. Kasey, his current companion, spent many miles next to Chet and will miss him, dearly. Later in life Chet became Grandpa to two amazing grandsons, Kaeden William and Koyen Brady. Chet enjoyed traveling to their animal shows, school functions, and doing grandpa things with his grandsons.

Chet was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Goldie Gebauer; Parents-in-law, Chester and Ellen West; brother, Merlin Gebauer; Brother-in-law, Ronald Mehring; and infant Sister-in-law, Sharon Kay West. Chet is survived by Wife, Linda Gebauer; Sons, Aaron Gebauer, Shaun Gebauer, and Kurtis (Ann) Gebauer; and Grandsons, Kaeden and Koyen. Sisters, Ester Mehring and Doris (Craig) Westin; Sister-in-law, Mary (John) Gorman; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be held Saturday, May 15th at 11:00am at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Otis, Colorado with full Military Honors.