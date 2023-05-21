Obituary: CHRISTINE HOWE

CHRISTINE HOWE

Provided Photo

February 29, 1936 – May 6, 2023

A graveside memorial service for Christine Howe will be held at the at Bent/Las Animas Cemetery Elder Chapel on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Per her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.

Rosena Christine (Marlman) Howe, peacefully passed at home on May 6, 2023, at the age of 87 surrounded by loved ones.

Christine was born on February 29, 1936, to Christian William and Edna Elizabeth (Pittman) Marlman, making her the start of the 4th generation of a current 7 generation farm. Growing up on the family farm inspired her love for agriculture. As a young girl, she was often found helping in the fields, milking cows, caring for chickens and turkeys and when it was time to sell, herding a large herd of sheep to the Marlman Station using a stick with burlap on the end. As she grew older, one of her major jobs was to harness up a team of workhorses and use a dump-rake to rake hay.

Christine attended Horse Creek Community School until the 8th grade then continued at Bent County High School where she graduated in 1954. After graduation, she continued to work on the family farm where she met and began to court the love of her life. Later, she took a job in town as office manager at Paul Keck Buick.

In 1960, she married Wilbur Lee Howe and settled on the west side of the family farm, building a life they loved. Christine left her day-job to work with her husband in the fields and manage the daily farming operations. Christine was often admired for her meticulous skill in raising alfalfa. She could be seen day or night regulating irrigation water, ensuring that every set was complete, and no water wasted. With shovel in hand, she could outwork many, then return to the home to make a nice meal for her family. Hard work she never feared and even with a busy schedule on the farm, she still found time to lend a helping hand to those in need. When Christine wasn’t in the field, she enjoyed sewing clothes for her children, baking delicious breads and desserts, and canning fruit and vegetables.

Christine’s biggest joy was all her grandchildren. She thoroughly enjoyed being their biggest supporter through all the activities they endured, including sitting in the stands at sporting events to teaching them how to be good stewards of the land.

As her body started to tire, Christine was often found sitting in her rocking chair on the porch with her faithful dog, Daisey. She enjoyed feeding the birds with hummingbirds being her favorite and waving at all who passed by. Christine will be dearly missed by the community and her friends and family that loved her so. Her life was love and labor – a legacy she leaves with her kind heart and fierce love for God, her family, and the land she was blessed with. “O, scatter seeds of loving deeds, along the fertile field; For grain will grow from what you sow, and fruitful harvest yield.”

Christine was a lifetime member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in La Junta, CO.

She was preceded in death by her brother, John Marlman; son, Douglas Howe; husband, Wilbur Howe; and her parents.

She is survived by daughter-in-law, Cindy Howe; daughter, Christol (Jon) Saunders; son, Clayton (Kolleen) Howe; daughter, Starla (Brad) Johnson; 10 grandkids, Preston (Bobbi) Howe, Christie (Tye) Jackson, Lori (Justin) Hargrove, Nichole (Chad) Zimmerman, Zane (Mandi) Saunders, Charissa (Mathew) Blount, Sheridan (Beth) Howe, Rylea (Ray) Rodriquez, Trevor (Adisyn) Johnson, Caitlin (Cody) Beauchamp; 14 great-grandkids, Emberlee, Asher, Faith, Matthew, Liam, Ryker, Macy, Owen, Sadie, Cory, Aubrey, Stacy, Silas and Barrett.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Christine to Sangre De Cristo Hospice in La Junta, CO in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, CO 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit http://www.valleyfuneralcremation.com .