Obituary: Clyde (Buck) Harmon

September 23, 1938 – October 4, 2021

Clyde Cadet (Buck) Harmon, 83, of Masonville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 4, 2021 at McKee Medical Center in Loveland following a brief illness.

A rescheduled memorial service will be held Saturday, November 13th, 2021 at 11am at the Buckhorn Presbyterian Church in Masonville. All are welcome to attend.

